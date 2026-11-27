BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins could not find an answer Friday at TD Garden, dropping the matinee matchup 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I thought we had a really good first period, but then they scored. That will happen, but it’s almost like they unplugged us a little bit. That’s something we have to get better at. That’s all of us as a group,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “After that, I felt like we were tight again going out in the second and third. That was not the team I saw in the first period.”

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with a power-play tally at 6:31 of the first. JJ Peterka swung the puck up to Mason Lohrei at the point, who found Mittelstadt by the left circle. The forward proceeded to rip it past Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz for his ninth goal of the season.

“I thought it was a pretty good start. I thought we were going early. I feel like maybe just through this stretch, obviously bounces aren’t going our way, but I think we could do a better job of working through it and sticking to our game, but it’s a long year,” Mittelstadt said. “There are going to be lots of ups and downs – just try to make the downs not last for very long. We’ll get out of this here and keep going.”

David Pastrnak left the game with around seven minutes remaining in the period with a lower-body injury.

“Nothing yet,” Sturm said in an update on Pastrnak. “He gets tested right now [with] our doctors, so we’ll probably know more tomorrow, hopefully.”

Boston played without their captain and leading scorer for the rest of the contest.