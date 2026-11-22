BOSTON –– One thing is guaranteed every time the Boston Bruins hit the ice for practice.
Connor Clifton will have a sprawling smile, jokes to dish out and enough energy for everyone in the room.
The 31-year-old defenseman returned to Boston this summer on a two-year deal for some reinforcements on the right side. With eight healthy blueliners, Clifton has been in and out of the lineup, but has skated in the last four consecutive games.
The mood doesn’t change around his given assignment. Beyond his hard-hitting, quick-closing and defense-first style of play, Clifton’s attitude has been one of his greatest strengths this season – and it has benefited the team, too.
“I think I’m a positive guy by nature. Definitely an optimist. I try to live my life and build people up. That’s kind of my style. And the longer I play in the NHL, I think the more I can appreciate it,” Clifton said. “I leave Boston in 2023, I go play in Buffalo for two years, I meet some great people. I think that’s the best thing about our game. I get traded – I didn’t expect that – I go play in Pittsburgh for a year and meet some more great people. This whole ride here, it’s a dream come true. Maybe a little cliché, a lot of sacrifices along the way, but I do appreciate every moment I get to spend here.”
Clifton proved that to be true, sitting in his stall after Sunday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, jovially talking about the B’s bag skate to end the session.
“It was a good skate. A little unexpected on the last one; I thought it was a joke at first. I thought [Steve Spott] was messing with us,” Clifton said with a chuckle. “But it was a good, hard practice – and we finished even harder. Couple of good skating drills there. Got bagged at the end. That was nice.”
The Bruins are coming off a 7-5 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday at TD Garden, and don’t have another game until Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets. Head coach Marco Sturm made sure to get some conditioning in.