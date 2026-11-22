“We didn’t do any video today; we just had a good skate,” Sturm said. “But we will touch on things. We have to touch on things, where we have to clean up a few things, or we’ve been sloppy a little bit, and we have to get better.”

The cumulative 12-goal showing on Saturday was no doubt entertaining, but not something the B’s are looking to replicate often.

“It was exciting. I don’t think it’s necessarily our style or how we want to play – giving up five. But at the end of the day, sometimes you’re going to be in those games, and a win is a win, right?” Clifton said. “We give up five, so I think we’re not totally happy, but we get the win, and then you are. So we will reset, be a little better defensively and maybe take a little less risk out of the game and manage the puck better.”

Clifton remained on the third pair with Mason Lohrei during Sunday’s practice. The duo has been building chemistry since getting put together earlier this week. Through the last four games, Clifton has logged one assist, eight shots, six blocks and 13 hits while averaging just over 16 minutes per night. Lohrei has two assists in that time, too.

“The thing with Mase is he’s so gifted offensively, and I don’t want to take any of that from him. I rather him be making the plays in the O-zone,” Clifton said. “Now we’ve been playing great. I want him to make those plays, and he knows when the right time is to step up, and he’s great at it. I never want to tell him to back off – if he’s playing on his heels, he’s not playing his best. I want him to play that aggressive style, and I just want to help read him.”

Before this stretch, Clifton had not been in the lineup for back-to-back games since early October. The consistency has helped both his physical and mental game, he said.

“That’s why we kept him in the game, because we knew he was going to be better than that,” Sturm added. “He’s just got to relax and try to do his job, and that’s exactly what he did. He’s been great, he’s gotten better every game and hopefully he is going to continue like that.”

To state the obvious, Clifton is embracing the opportunity. Any day in the NHL is a good one for this Bruin.

“I don’t want to do anything crazy. I just want to play simple and play hard – I want to do what got me here,” Clifton said. “I just feel like it’s going well right now for me, and that’s great. I’m just trying to play simple and solid.”