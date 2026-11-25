BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins continue their homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Winnipeg Jets for a 7 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden.

It marks the second of two times the teams will meet this regular season. The B’s beat the Jets 4-3 on Oct. 2 at Canada Life Centre.

“They had a really tough stretch; they got out of it and all of a sudden, they’re one of the hottest teams in the league. That just shows you what kind of team they have. Especially the first line, they’re a very talented group who can score,” head coach Marco Sturm said of the Jets. “It’s always been tight games against them; doesn't matter in Winnipeg or here.”

Boston is on a two-game win streak, most recently beating the Washington Capitals 7-5 on Saturday.

“That’s why I think it’s good we had a couple days to practice; look at video and find mistakes that we did, especially defensively. We can’t give up that many goals against Winnipeg and win a game,” Pavel Zacha said. “On the other hand, we created a lot offensively, so we’re going to keep doing that and create as much as we can tonight.”

Sturm said there would be no changes to the lineup; Zacha remains centering Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka. The 29-year-old forward has posted 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) through 22 games this season while averaging 19:13 of ice time per night.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Zacha said. “I’m excited to play another game, and at home again, which is great.”