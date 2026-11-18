BostonBruins.com –– The Boston Bruins will skate in the second night of their back-to-back on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

​The 7:30 p.m. matchup marks the first of four meetings between the Atlantic Division opponents this regular season.

Boston is looking to snap a three-game losing streak; the group most recently fell 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at TD Garden.

“It's always good when you win, but when you lose, you always want to find something – could be a line change, could be some different stuff, too,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I liked how we finished yesterday in the third period. The way we finished – hopefully the same kind of attitude again for today. And hopefully we find a way to grab a few points here.”

Sturm adjusted his lines ahead of the third period against the Kings and will stick with the changes. Elias Lindholm is centering the first line alongside Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak while Pavel Zacha moves to center the second between Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka.

Matt Poitras will draw in after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday. The 22-year-old forward is projected to shift to the wing for the first time this season. Poitras is on the third line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov while Mikey Eyssimont sits.

​“As a centerman, you kind of – you probably have the puck more; I would say you have more freedom in the middle. More ability to skate with the puck and have more touches all over the ice; all three zones. As a winger, it’s a little different. You have to forecheck more – it’s just a different style, and also on the wall,” Sturm said. “That’s something he needs to be strong against a team that likes to pinch a lot. That will be his challenge tonight.”

The fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic will remain the same, as well as the defensive combinations.

“I think this is the first time for us this year we’re getting tested right now,” Sturm said. “Now it is going to be an even better feeling when we get out of it. But until then, it’s got to be the right mindset. And nothing can bother you.”