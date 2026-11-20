BostonBruins.com – Check out how Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed recently through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (9-8-0-0) posted a pair of wins last weekend, earning the extra point in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and outlasting the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, on Sunday. Since starting the season 1-5-0-0, Providence has won eight of its last 11 games and trails the first-place Charlotte Checkers by three points with two games in hand. After struggling to score to begin the season, the P-Bruins are tied for the Atlantic Division lead with 58 goals for.

Riley Duran remained red hot last weekend, posting a goal and two assists in the 4-3 victory over Toronto on Sunday. This was the second time in three games that Duran had posted three points, after his three-assist game in a 4-2 win at Charlotte last Wednesday. The forward has points in seven of his last nine games with 12 total in that span. Duran leads all active P-Bruins with 14 points on four goals and 10 assists through 17 games this season. The Woburn, Massachusetts, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.