BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at TD Garden for a 1 p.m. Black Friday matinee matchup. It marks the first of four times the Atlantic Division rivals will meet this regular season.​

"We've just got to make sure we come out the way we have to play today, and don't give them any hope right from the start," head coach Marco Sturm said.

The B’s are looking to bounce back after falling 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets at home on Wednesday.

"We left some points behind. I felt like we didn't play too bad, but big mistakes cost us the game there. That for us, that's not our standard," Sturm said. "Hopefully today everyone is ready to go, against a team who has been struggling, but also they won the last game, so they will be desperate, too. Should be a good one today."

Sturm said that there would be no personnel changes to the lineup. He did mention, though, that Morgan Geekie would move to skate on the third line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.