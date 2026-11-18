BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins were shut out on Tuesday at TD Garden, falling 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings.

“I think we came out, started the game pretty good, playing the way we wanted to, getting pucks behind and we were shooting in the first period,” Tanner Jeannot said. “And then the second period had a little bit of a lull, and we weren't getting pucks to the net like we needed to be.”

The Bruins found themselves down 2-0 heading into the third period. Mats Zuccarello gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a wrist shot at 15:46 of the opening frame before a deflection in front from Andre Lee at 16:35 of the second doubled Los Angeles’ advantage.

“I think the mental part of the game, we’re probably not the strongest right now, and you could tell,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We were all looking for one goal just to get us out of it tonight, but the problem was that goal never came. We kind of almost got stuck today…We need to find that extra engine and that goal, especially at home.”

Michael DiPietro was in net for his sixth start of the season and kept things close for the Bruins all night; he flashed the leather to stop a penalty-shot chance from Quinton Byfield at the start of the second. The goaltender finished the night with 19 stops.

“I think it was an opportunity to hopefully get some momentum for the guys. I just wanted to be patient, make the read, make the save, and kind of move on,” DiPietro said. “Not get too amped up by it – there’s a ton of game still left. Tried to execute the save and take a breath and reset for the faceoff.”