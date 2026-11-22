BOSTON –– Charlie McAvoy did not feel particularly lucky.

The then 14-year-old defenseman was in his first season with the Long Island Gulls in AAA hockey and broke his arm. He was restless.

“It was my first big injury, and I didn’t handle it properly,” McAvoy said. “I was in a cast for six weeks, and then when I took it off, it had healed however many degrees off.”

The youngster thought once the cast was removed he could put his hockey equipment back on, but the doctor had different news.

“He was like, ‘If you want to play hockey or be an athlete or even have any quality of life, then you have to get this fixed.’ So I went six weeks in a cast and had surgery the next day,” McAvoy said. “I found out, and like eight hours later, they broke it again, fixed it again. Six weeks became 12 weeks.”​

McAvoy did not get back in the lineup until December. He feared he had stalled his trajectory in the sport.​

“That age kind of stinks because everyone is growing at different times. Some kids were already really good and developed. I had a terrible year, and kids were passing me by left and right,” he said. “I just remember being like, ‘Man, I am so much worse than everybody else.’”

McAvoy did not yet have the perspective to know the hardship would be an opportunity for growth. But now, with seasons at the NTDP, two in the NCAA and 10 in the NHL, the 28-year-old defenseman has built the belief that everything is going to be okay, no matter the injury or group circumstance. It is something he is thankful for.

“It taught a valuable lesson that everybody has a different path. Now whenever I talk to kids, I will say that. Don’t compare yourself to anybody; I know it’s human nature, but try not to. You just have to run at your own pace and make sure you’re always staying positive and believing in yourself,” McAvoy said. “I have an amazing support system that’s been there for me every time, so I have faith in that. Those past experiences to lean on, to know it’s going to be okay. I know the playbook.”

That 14-year-old McAvoy would be pretty pleased with how things have turned out. The alternate captain, sitting at his stall at TD Garden on Friday, was able to laugh about it all while the Bruins simultaneously snapped out of their three-game skid. There is a lightness to McAvoy, as he reaches veteran status, that calms the room.

“I’ve been around this too long to be worried. There are always going to be ebbs and flows in a season – there are lessons that you need to learn in a season. Adversity is a good thing,” McAvoy said. “I’ve been on teams where we’ve been so good, and things tend to be easy, and, unfortunately, those teams didn’t achieve anything. Sometimes the most battle-tested teams can go the furthest.”