BostonBruins.com – Check out how Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed recently through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (12-8-0-0) earned their sixth straight victory in a 5-3 win at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. Since starting the season 1-5-0-0, the team has won 11 of its last 13 games and sits one point out of first place in the division. Throughout the six-game winning streak, the P-Bruins have outscored opponents 22-11.

Providence Bruins goaltenders have been stellar over the last three games. Jiri Patera posted his second shutout of the season, stopping all 34 shots faced in a 2-0 win over the Charlotte Checkers last Saturday. The netminder then kept out 38 of 41 shots faced in a 5-3 comeback victory at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Patera ranks tied for first in the AHL with two shutouts and is 11th in the league with a 2.18 goals against average and eighth with a .926 save percentage. The Prague, Czechia, native signed with the organization as a free agent in July 2026. Simon Zajicek stopped 25 of 26 shots faced in Sunday’s 4-1 comeback victory over Milwaukee.

Ivan Ivan posted four points over the last three games, including two goals. The forward evened the score in the third period of both comeback victories on Sunday and Wednesday. Ivan ranks tied for second among active P-Bruins with 15 points on five goals and 10 assists through 19 games this season. The Ostrava, Czechia, native was acquired by Boston in exchange for Fabian Lysell in June 2026 and signed a one-year contact, two-way contract.

Dans Locmelis has goals in three of his last four games. The forward gave the P-Bruins a third period lead in Wednesday’s win at Lehigh Valley after shoulder faking a defenseman in the left circle and firing a shot that rung the far post and rattled the back of the net. Locmelis ranks ried for second among active P-Bruins with 15 points on six goals and nine assists through 20 games this season. The Jelgava, Latvia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.