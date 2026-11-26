BOSTON –– Last Thanksgiving, Charlie McAvoy was on an all-liquid diet.

Two weeks before the holiday, the Boston Bruins defenseman took a puck to the face, broke his jaw and underwent surgery.

Among the myriad inconveniences of the injury, McAvoy couldn't attend the team’s annual Thanksgiving Pie Delivery tradition, which he took on in 2021 from Zdeno Chara. Nikita Zadorov stepped up to fill his place in 2025.

This year, though, McAvoy returned with pies in hand to drop off at St. Francis House and Pine Street Inn Thursday morning. It marked the 17th consecutive season that a B’s player has participated in the initiative, dating back to Dennis Wideman in 2009.

“Sometimes you go through things in this game – I know what I signed up for – it doesn’t make it any easier, but I am happy to be here this year and to be healthy this go around. It’s great to be back and see a lot of familiar faces,” McAvoy said. “I’m very thankful for Nikita last year, for being able to be here and take it on…I think it just shows you that if it wasn’t him, it would’ve been someone else who stepped up. There are so many people that want to do stuff, speaking for our team with the Bruins. The Foundation gives us a great avenue to do it. Today’s just another good example of that.”

​McAvoy started the day at St. Francis House, which is the largest day shelter for the homeless in New England and welcomes up to 500 individuals each day. After dropping off 50 pies in the kitchen and catching up with everyone in attendance, McAvoy headed over to Pine Street Inn to deliver the rest of the goods.

Pine Street Inn provides street outreach, emergency shelter, supportive housing, job training and connections to employment. The non-profit organization manages 40 supportive housing locations for 1,200 people in Greater Boston. President and executive director Lyndia Downie said they will provide about 1,500 meals on Thanksgiving to their shelter guests and those on the street.

“And then we’ll do another 1,000 meals thanks to Saint Cecilia Parish and Feast & Fettle and Gobble Gobble – they’re helping us with our tenants who are now having Thanksgiving in their own home, but they’re still struggling financially,” Downie added. “We’ve had 400 volunteers here helping us this week with everything – peeling potatoes, chopping vegetables, getting the table set up, doing the flower arrangements. It’s been a massive undertaking.”