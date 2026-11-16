Practice Report: Lohrei, Bruins Look to Bounce Back

BOSTON –– Energy was high Monday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena as the Boston Bruins took the ice for practice.

“You show up to the rink with 22 of your best buddies,” Mason Lohrei said. “It’s hard to be in a bad mood.”

Despite dropping their last two contests, the B’s are refocusing on Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden, which will close out the four-game homestand.

“The last two games shouldn’t affect us moving forward. The message today was we have to learn, be a little bit more mature and calm in certain situations, especially against big teams like that,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I look at the big picture, and I want to attack the next 20 games just like we did the first 20. That’s my goal, and that’s our goal. There are a lot of positives, for sure.”

Lohrei was a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old defenseman returned to regular line rushes during Monday’s skate, on the third pair with Connor Clifton.

​“I love playing with Cliffy. First of all, just such a great guy. We got to spend some time together at the World Championships this summer, and we played a little bit together there,” Lohrei said. “I’m looking forward to getting back out there with him. He plays so hard and just physical; closing, he wins a lot of pucks. Looking forward to playing with him, trying to do the same thing and then obviously play with it in our sticks, too.”​

If Sturm opts for that combination, Clifton will play in back-to-back games for the first time since early October. The veteran blueliner logged four hits, two shots and one block through 17:06 of ice time last game. Clifton’s positivity has been a bonus for him and his teammates throughout the season.