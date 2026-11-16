Practice Report: Lohrei, Bruins Look to Bounce Back

Boston faces the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at TD Garden

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Energy was high Monday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena as the Boston Bruins took the ice for practice.

“You show up to the rink with 22 of your best buddies,” Mason Lohrei said. “It’s hard to be in a bad mood.”

Despite dropping their last two contests, the B’s are refocusing on Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden, which will close out the four-game homestand.

“The last two games shouldn’t affect us moving forward. The message today was we have to learn, be a little bit more mature and calm in certain situations, especially against big teams like that,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I look at the big picture, and I want to attack the next 20 games just like we did the first 20. That’s my goal, and that’s our goal. There are a lot of positives, for sure.”

Lohrei was a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old defenseman returned to regular line rushes during Monday’s skate, on the third pair with Connor Clifton.

​“I love playing with Cliffy. First of all, just such a great guy. We got to spend some time together at the World Championships this summer, and we played a little bit together there,” Lohrei said. “I’m looking forward to getting back out there with him. He plays so hard and just physical; closing, he wins a lot of pucks. Looking forward to playing with him, trying to do the same thing and then obviously play with it in our sticks, too.”​

If Sturm opts for that combination, Clifton will play in back-to-back games for the first time since early October. The veteran blueliner logged four hits, two shots and one block through 17:06 of ice time last game. Clifton’s positivity has been a bonus for him and his teammates throughout the season.

Lohrei speaks with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena

“That’s one of the reasons why we got him; not just because he plays hard but also – I was not around – but guys loved him in the room. He comes in with the right attitude and the right mindset. Even the times when he was not playing, that didn’t change,” Sturm said. “If Lohrei is back in, I expect him to bounce back and be better than a few games ago. With Cliffy, the same. I know it’s always hard when you don’t play for a while and then you come in. But now he played a game, and if he plays another game, hopefully he feels more comfortable.”

​In the forward group, there was one adjustment on Monday. Sean Kuraly slotted into the fourth-line center role alongside Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot in place of Matt Poitras. The rest of the combinations remained the same.

Poitras, the 22-year-old forward, has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 15 games this year as he and the younger B’s continue to find consistency in their play at the NHL level.

“We’ve always got to be patient with them. We’ve got to teach them a lot of things. Those kids got to learn, too. We need them to push every day as hard as they can; it starts with practice, starts in the gym, starts when their name gets called,” Sturm said. “That will be a process all year long. Going back to the first 20 games, I liked how they came out and how they played. Now, we’ve got to make sure we are going to stay on top of them.”

Sturm also said James Hagens (placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 7) has not skated yet but “hopefully soon.”

Sturm speaks with the media following practice at Warrior Ice Arena

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