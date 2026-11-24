BOSTON –– For the last few weeks, James Hagens has been perched on the bench, watching intently as the Boston Bruins skate. He wears a hoodie instead of hockey gear and sticks around the rink until the last person leaves.

​“I like how he’s around all the time. Usually I don’t even see [injured players]. I see him more than the other guys. That’s a good sign. And the other one is now we have to get him back on track here,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It’s been overall a slow month anyway. So maybe that helps, too. We’ve been around all the time; he’s been with us.”

The 20-year-old rookie is dealing with an injury he suffered in the third period of the Nov. 5 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins; he got cross-checked in the lower back while driving the net.

On Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, after loads of off-ice rehabilitation, Hagens returned to practice with the B’s, wearing a red non-contact jersey. No more bench viewing for him.

“It feels great to be back out there with the guys. It’s so exciting, and I am just grateful to be out there,” Hagens said. “It’s tough when you sit out. It’s never a good feeling. But the guys around here pick me up every day. Just to be around a group of people like that who put a smile on your face even when times are tough – that’s something that really got me through all of it. I’ve got to give everyone credit – from the trainers to the coaches to the players here.”