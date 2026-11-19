BOSTON –– It was only the third time David Pastrnak had done Pilates.

His teammate, Jeremy Swayman, was on the mat beside him as he worked through the moves.

“It was hard. It was not easy,” Pastrnak said with a chuckle. “I was struggling. It’s a good burn. It was a little bit of a mixed session between Pilates and cardio. Definitely really hard for the core; I was fighting, but I was giving my best.”

The instructor – who is also Swayman’s fiancée, Alessandra Iacaboni – was patient.

“It’s the most humbling thing ever. Although when I first started taking Pilates, I was humbled, too,” Iacaboni said. “It’s funny to see these pro athletes come in, who have the most strength I’ve ever seen, but when they actually have to put their mind to that muscle and mind to those deep abdominals, they die. It’s probably one of the funniest things to see how humbling it is. But they are so good at it. They’re not great at first, but as time goes on – because they are so focused and with that athlete mindset – they get really good at it very fast.”

It is a stark contrast to the explosive, hard-hitting and fast-paced plays hockey players experience on the ice. Pilates is a low-impact, full-body exercise that emphasizes core strength, stability and mindful movement. Muscle engagement is key in the practice, which offers a much more structured, intentional routine than the unpredictability of an NHL matchup. But it’s only made players, Swayman especially, more prepared for those moments.

Before Swayman met Iacaboni, he enrolled in a ballet class elective at the University of Maine, where he was in net for three NCAA seasons.

“I needed to get three credits for something. We had a couple guys do it the semester before, and they said it was fun and they liked it. So it was just one of those things to fill some credits, and ended up being one of the best things ever,” Swayman said. “We had like four guys in it. It was a night class, too, so we had our dinner crew, went to ballet class, had a good time, learned a lot and it ended up helping our game a lot, too, which is awesome.”

Swayman’s father, Ken, remembers his son adding ballet to his repertoire, and he was all for it. Ken is a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (physician and surgeon who specializes in treating feet and ankles) and saw the gain of the off-ice activity.

“It was about him being where his feet are and really having control of his feet and ankles. And then it just kind of took off,” Ken said. “His balance – he’s always been a really good skater. I love watching the practices, and he does the loops and the twirls; he did that as even a little kid. But now it’s really fine-tuned. All those movements only help with balance and core and positioning."

The competitor in Swayman committed himself to anything that could give him an edge in the crease on his way to the pros. Now, seven years into this NHL career, he still leans on those early fundamentals.

“I think just body awareness and balance and understanding barre routine. Hockey involves so much ankle stability, knees, hips – especially for goalies,” Swayman said. “And I never really understood it until we took that barre class and literally saw it transition on the ice without even trying to make it happen. I was pretty blown away, and then I started implementing some of the routine into my warm-up.”