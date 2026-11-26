BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins fell 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at TD Garden following a back-and-forth affair.

Kyle Connor gave the Jets an early 1-0 lead with a snapshot at 1:05 of the first period.

“After that, we were just chasing the game, I feel like…At the end of the day, their best players were their best players today. And I give them a lot of credit, too,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “There were opportunities today.”

The Bruins soon tied it up while on a power play. Pavel Zacha got the puck behind the net and chipped it to David Pastrnak on the left side. The captain swung it across to Morgan Geekie for the one-timer on the doorstep at 6:11. It marked Geekie’s sixth goal of the season – and fourth on the man advantage, which is a new team-high.

“It’s tough, obviously. We got it back pretty quick on the power play, and it’s one of those things that you have to get the crowd back into it,” Geekie said. “I just don’t think we took advantage of that. It’s tough to play from behind in this league – it’s tough to play in this league in general – and teams are going to take advantage of that.”

Tanner Jeannot got the TD Garden crowd on its feet once again with a heavyweight bout against Tyrel Bauer at 10:49. The two threw punches for about 56 seconds in one of the highlight fights of the year.

“He’s the heart and soul of this team. Him and [Mark Kastelic] – every single night. That’s something that we need to rally around. These guys don’t say no to a single player in this league,” said Jeremy Swayman, who finished the night with 14 saves. “They’re unbelievable human beings, and you want them on your team, and you want success because they put their bodies on the line in every situation. And he doesn’t lose. He deserves better from us, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do for him.”

The B’s could not maintain the momentum.