BOSTON –– Elias Lindholm’s third tally of the night hit the back of the net at TD Garden on Saturday.

The horn sounded, the goal song blared, but hats stayed on everybody’s heads.

After a beat, a cap flew down onto the ice. One fan had realized that Lindholm had, in fact, deflected the puck past Washington Capitals’ netminder Charlie Lindgren. And it was, in fact, a hat trick.

​“It was all good,” Lindholm said with a laugh. “One was enough. It was all good.”

Luckily, Lindholm went on to score his fourth goal of the contest to open the third period in the eventual 7-5 Boston Bruins win. Everyone had caught on by then. The hats came pouring. And he ended the night with five points.

“We were on the bench like, ‘Delay the draw!’” said Charlie McAvoy, who finished the game with three assists. “But I think they made it up to him on the fourth one.”

Lindholm agreed.

“I wasn’t making much of it, but it was good to see a couple more out there, for sure,” Lindholm said. “A lot of luck, hit me twice, a couple tips, but it was fun. Glad to help the team get the two points. It was two important points for us.”

It was not just the crowd that was late on Lindholm’s third-career hat trick. David Pastrnak, who was on the ice for all four of the scoring plays and assisted on two of them, misread the moment as well.

​“Honestly? I’m going to be honest – I actually also didn’t know that was his third goal. I can’t even blame the fans. I went in the huddle, and I knew it was his goal, but somehow I forgot about the first-period goal because it was a while ago and I was just in the moment,” Pastrnak said. “When I saw the first hat, that’s when I recognized it was his third.”

Whether it was two, three, or four goals, Lindholm’s performance fueled the B’s past the Capitals and put an exclamation mark on a month, during which Lindholm has logged 10 points in eight games thus far. The 31-year-old forward has the second most points (22) on the team, and is now tied with Pastrnak for most goals (11).

“It’s so well deserved. He gets so much [expletive] for everything,” said Morgan Geekie, who is Lindholm’s linemate on the top trio. “And he’s so important to our team. It’s tough to put into words how important he is to us. He does so many things that go so unnoticed all game and all year. For him to get rewarded like that tonight was unbelievable. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. Super happy for him.”

Before the explosion of offense from No. 28, Tom Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the opening frame. Lindholm’s first goal of the night tied things up 1-1 while on the power play. McAvoy swung the puck over to Pastrnak, who launched it on net; Lindholm was stationed in front and tipped the shot in at 12:42.

Alex Tuch’s short-handed tally put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 15:58. A cumulative six-goal second period followed, during which the Bruins buried four and Washington two.

Pastrnak, who silkily wheeled the puck at the top of the zone, wristed one from just above the right faceoff circle, making it 2-2 at 2:01. A deflection in front from Tanner Jeannot then made it 2-3 at 6:23. McAvoy had the initial shot (marking his 300th career assist), and Sean Kuraly earned his first point of the season with the secondary helper.