BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Washington Capitals. It marks the first of three times the teams will meet this regular season.

“They’re very heavy and strong. They invested a lot of money, too, over the summer,” head coach Marco Sturm said of the Capitals. “We’ve just got to make sure we are ready to go right from the start and match the heaviness they play [with] around the net. It will be another good one tonight.”

The B’s got back in the win column with a 4-1 showing against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, and are looking to build on the cohesive performance.

Sturm said there would be no changes to the lineups, sticking with the newer-look forward combinations he debuted earlier this week. That includes Elias Lindholm moving up to center the first line between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak.

“I think overall we’ve created some chances. It felt good,” said Lindholm, who was previously on the third line with Casey Mittelstadt and James Hagens (before he got hurt). “I think even though you played the shutdown line, I think we’d been out-scoring the opponents the majority of the time at home. Feeling pretty good about the game in that way. I think for myself, nothing changed. My mentality is always the same – to play the right way and do right defensively. That usually leads to some good things offensively. Try not to cheat the game, and that’s always been my mentality.”

Lindholm has logged 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) through 22 games this season while averaging 17:08 of ice time per night. He is also on the first power-play unit.

“If you see him out there, too, he’s a very confident player right now. I think he should use that to his advantage,” Sturm said. “Nothing should change with him – the way he approaches the game. Even last game, he was really good with those two guys. A little bit different role for him personally…overall he’s doing really good right now, so I just want to keep it going, and it doesn’t matter which line he is going to play.”