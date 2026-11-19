DETROIT -- David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.
Pastrnak has goal, assist, Bruins defeat Red Wings to end skid at three
Swayman makes 20 saves for Boston; Detroit has lost six of seven
The game was played 100 years to the day after Detroit’s first NHL game, a 2-0 loss for the then-Cougars to the Bruins at Border Cities Arena in Windsor, Ontario, the team's first-season home with Olympia Stadium under construction in Detroit.
Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha each also had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie and Mason Lohrei each had two assists for Boston (14-7-1). Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves.
“That’s more like it,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “Even after they took the lead, the bench was really, really good. We knew we needed to be a little better, but we also needed to be patient. That’s been an issue for us lately.”
Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (8-11-3), which was coming off a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday but has lost six of its past seven. Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves.
“There were too many shots where we weren’t in front of the net,” Red Wings center Andrew Copp said. “We were getting spread out and playing five games of 1-on-1 instead of setting up some 2-on-1s to create some chaos.”
Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 16:58 of the first period, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Copp.
JJ Peterka tied the game 1-1 at 2:49 of the second period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and putting a shot over Tarasov’s glove from the left circle.
“That felt really good, especially getting one at 5-on-5,” Peterka said. “I think we got more shots off tonight than we have been getting, and the results were obviously much better.”
Zacha put the Bruins in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:48. Pastrnak had the puck near the left post and tried to slide a pass across the crease to Elias Lindholm. Tarasov deflected it away from the net, but it popped right to Zacha, who lifted a shot over the goalie's blocker from the low slot.
Pastrnak then pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:11 of the third period. He took a drop pass from Lohrei on a rush, cut into the slot and beat Tarasov glove side for his 10th goal of the season.
“When we did get momentum, we weren’t able to sustain it,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We had two lines playing well, but you can’t play all night with two lines.”
The Red Wings pulled Tarasov with 3:40 remaining, but the Bruins won four straight face-offs before Mittelstadt finished the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:05.
“They really hemmed us in our zone, but our guys were blocking shots. That’s something I always recognize,” said Swayman, who only faced one shot at 6-on-5. “Elias (Lindholm) is one of the best (at face-offs), and we know we can rely on him in that situation.”
NOTES: Boston had more blocks (23) than Detroit had shots on goal (21). Defenseman Will Borgen led the way with five blocks for the Bruins, who had 14 of their 18 skaters block at least one shot. ... Lindholm went 13-for-18 on face-offs (72.2 percent). ... The Red Wings have been outscored 22-12 in their past seven games, with four of those goals coming in a 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.