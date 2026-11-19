Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (8-11-3), which was coming off a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday but has lost six of its past seven. Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves.

“There were too many shots where we weren’t in front of the net,” Red Wings center Andrew Copp said. “We were getting spread out and playing five games of 1-on-1 instead of setting up some 2-on-1s to create some chaos.”

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 16:58 of the first period, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Copp.

JJ Peterka tied the game 1-1 at 2:49 of the second period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and putting a shot over Tarasov’s glove from the left circle.

“That felt really good, especially getting one at 5-on-5,” Peterka said. “I think we got more shots off tonight than we have been getting, and the results were obviously much better.”