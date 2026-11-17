BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins close out their four-game homestand Tuesday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

It will be the second and final time the teams meet this regular season; the B’s beat the Kings 4-1 on Oct. 17 at Crypto.com Arena.

​"I think that was a game we look back on as something where we were simple and we stuck to it. We’ve proven that if we stick to our game plan, we can win a lot of games. Whatever happens, just stick to it,” Sean Kuraly said. “That game was a good example; it was tied until the very end of that game. That’s fine, we just keep playing and stay in our structure.”

Boston is looking to get back on track after dropping the last two games to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.​

“We always want to be consistent; I think that’s the one thing. And avoid those big ups and downs,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That’s why for us, it’s a big game for us.”

Kuraly enters the lineup for the first time since Nov. 5. The veteran will sub in for Matt Poitras as the fourth-line center, alongside Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic.

“It’s a big month for us being at home a lot. I think we are going to do a good job of just focusing on what’s in front of us. We’ve got LA in front of us now,” Kuraly said. “They have some guys back from injury who weren’t there the first time we played them, they’re a veteran group, so look to focus on our game plan and focus on what we do. Being at home is just an extra plus.”

​On the backend, Mason Lohrei will draw back in after being a healthy scratch against the Wild on Saturday. The 25-year-old defenseman will skate on the third pair with Connor Clifton while Frederic Brunet sits.

“I feel like it’s a good time now. For us – we want to win this game tonight. Some good energy, experience, and hopefully we will get that from those two guys,” Sturm said.