Practice Report: Steeves Embracing NHL Role, ‘Trying to Put my Best Foot Forward’

ELMONT –– Alex Steeves is making the most of his opportunity.

​The Boston Bruins forward was recalled from Providence earlier this month and has helped keep the group together while it deals with injuries.

“It’s been really fun to be part of this team and play in different roles and all sorts of stuff,” Steeves said. “Just trying to soak it in, trying to grow every day. There are highs and lows, so just trying to put my best foot forward and really just get more and more comfortable.”

Steeves has most recently been filling the left wing on the second line; he skated with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks. The 25-year-old was moved to the fourth line alongside Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont during the B’s practice at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

“Got to play with some really good players. At times, I didn’t think I necessarily got rewarded offensively for some chances – that happens,” Steeves said. “Ultimately, the type of player I am, trying to play physical, straight and create some space for those guys.”

The eight games Steeves has played for the Bruins mark the longest NHL stint of his career. Steeves spent four years in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization before signing a one-year deal with Boston in July. He had eight points (three goals, five assists) with Providence to start the season after posting 62 points (36 goals, 26 assists) with the Marlies during the 2024-25 campaign.

Jeannot and Steeves speak with the media following practice at UBS Arena on Tuesday

Wednesday’s matchup against the New York Islanders is the fourth and final game of the Bruins’ road trip before returning to Boston for back-to-back games at TD Garden. The pace of the NHL schedule has been the biggest change for Steeves, he said.

“Every other day, you are playing a game, traveling, stuff like that. It seems like you’re either ramping up for a game or getting your body prepared to play the next one,” Steeves said. “That is a little different than the AHL schedule – more spread out.”

​Steeves is adjusting his game to meet the Bruins' needs. He has been leaning on fourth-line center stalwart Kuraly for some tips.

“I sat next to him at Warrior in training camp and still next to him there now. He’s just a really good personality, hard worker. He’s a guy who has been in the league for a while as a bottom-six player, which is really hard to do. Just trying to befriend him a little bit, become a good teammate and also just see the way he conducts himself,” Steeves said. “I talked to him after practice today. Just said, ‘Let’s have fun tomorrow, get the energy up’ and stuff like that. Excited to be on a line with him.”

Head coach Marco Sturm has appreciated the reliability Steeves has shown thus far, as well as his contributions on the penalty kill.

​“I noticed already in preseason, he’s a guy I think coaches trust, I would say. I know he scored a lot of goals in the past, but I see him here, if he wants to play in this lineup, more as a checker,” Sturm said. “That means he is doing the dirty work, and I think he’s been pretty good. I also trust him on the PK. We don’t have enough, so I thought also he did a good job jumping in the last two, three games. At the end of the day, that’s what keeps him in the lineup, too.”

Sturm speaks with the media following practice at UBS Arena on Tuesday

