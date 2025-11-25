Practice Report: Steeves Embracing NHL Role, ‘Trying to Put my Best Foot Forward’

ELMONT –– Alex Steeves is making the most of his opportunity.

​The Boston Bruins forward was recalled from Providence earlier this month and has helped keep the group together while it deals with injuries.

“It’s been really fun to be part of this team and play in different roles and all sorts of stuff,” Steeves said. “Just trying to soak it in, trying to grow every day. There are highs and lows, so just trying to put my best foot forward and really just get more and more comfortable.”

Steeves has most recently been filling the left wing on the second line; he skated with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks. The 25-year-old was moved to the fourth line alongside Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont during the B’s practice at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

“Got to play with some really good players. At times, I didn’t think I necessarily got rewarded offensively for some chances – that happens,” Steeves said. “Ultimately, the type of player I am, trying to play physical, straight and create some space for those guys.”

The eight games Steeves has played for the Bruins mark the longest NHL stint of his career. Steeves spent four years in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization before signing a one-year deal with Boston in July. He had eight points (three goals, five assists) with Providence to start the season after posting 62 points (36 goals, 26 assists) with the Marlies during the 2024-25 campaign.