The Sunday Read: Bruins ‘Really Happy’ for Khusnutdinov Success  

BOSTON –– Marat Khusnutdinov skated onto the ice in front of a roaring TD Garden crowd.

The Boston Bruins forward had just posted a five-point performance, including four goals and one assist, in his team’s whopping 10-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday, and earned the first star of the game.

It was a moment that the 23-year-old will likely remember for a long time as evidence, perhaps, that the process works.

Khusnutdinov was traded to Boston in March from the Minnesota Wild, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has played on every line for the B’s this season, filling both flashy and grinding roles.

And, on Saturday, he popped while skating alongside David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm.

“With his quickness and speed and his hockey IQ, he just covers a lot of things and checks a lot of boxes. For me, I saw it in training camp. For some reason, I always liked the way he plays,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Khusnutdinov.

“And now he worked his way through, through some different positions in the lineup, lines, he was a scratch one day. But I think now the players realize, too, how much he actually does for his linemates. Now everyone wants to play with him.”

It was Khusnutdinov’s first career multi-goal game and, accordingly, his first NHL hat trick. Teammate Pavel Zacha shared the accolade, scoring three goals of his own.

“Not too often that two guys get a hat trick in the same game,” Zacha said. “I am happy that it happened, and super happy for [Khusnutdinov].”

Khusnutdinov was moved to the first line for the past two matchups and is on a three-game point streak, with four goals and three assists through that stretch. He is finding consistency and reliability in his game, which is only benefiting the Bruins. Khusnutdinov, though, won’t take full credit.