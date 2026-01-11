Bruins Sign Jonathan Aspirot to Two-Year Contract Extension

GettyImages-2255007788
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a two-year NHL contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $887,500.

Aspirot, 26, made his NHL debut with Boston on Oct. 28, 2025 and has recorded two goals and one assist in 25 games this season. The 6-foot, 212-pound defenseman leads the team in plus-minus with a plus-15 rating and has averaged 16:24 of ice time. He has also appeared in five games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying one goal and two assists. Aspirot has skated in 297 career AHL games with Providence, Calgary and Belleville, totaling 31 goals and 97 assists for 128 points. The Mascouche, Quebec native was originally signed by Ottawa as a free agent in 2020.

Related Content

The Sunday Read: Bruins ‘Really Happy’ for Khusnutdinov Success  

NYR at BOS | Recap

Zacha, Khusnutdinov Post Hat Tricks in 10-2 Bruins Win Over Rangers 

Press Room: Marco Sturm

News Feed

The Sunday Read: Bruins ‘Really Happy’ for Khusnutdinov Success  

Zacha, Khusnutdinov Post Hat Tricks in 10-2 Bruins Win Over Rangers 

Khusnutdinov scores 4, Zacha gets 3 for 1st NHL hat tricks, Bruins ease past Rangers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers 

In the System: Locmelis, P-Bruins Set for Three-in-Three

Korpisalo Backstops Bruins to 4-1 Win Over Flames

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames 

Bruins Close Road Trip With 7-4 Loss to Kraken

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken 

Bruins Activate Henri Jokiharju; Place Hampus Lindholm on IR

Practice Report: Bruins Look to Close Road Trip on High Note 

The Sunday Read: Inside Minten’s Vancouver Homecoming

Hometown Minten Scores Twice in Bruins OT Win Over Canucks 

Need to Know: Bruins at Canucks

Bruins Embrace Olympic Honor, ‘Dream Since I Was That Little Kid’

In the System: Zellers, Hagens Lift USA to Quarters at WJC

Elias Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Henri Jokiharju Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026