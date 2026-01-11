Bruins Sign Jonathan Aspirot to Two-Year Contract Extension

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a two-year NHL contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $887,500.

Aspirot, 26, made his NHL debut with Boston on Oct. 28, 2025 and has recorded two goals and one assist in 25 games this season. The 6-foot, 212-pound defenseman leads the team in plus-minus with a plus-15 rating and has averaged 16:24 of ice time. He has also appeared in five games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying one goal and two assists. Aspirot has skated in 297 career AHL games with Providence, Calgary and Belleville, totaling 31 goals and 97 assists for 128 points. The Mascouche, Quebec native was originally signed by Ottawa as a free agent in 2020.