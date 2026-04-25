Practice Report: Harris, Reichel Look to Make NHL Playoffs Debut

BOSTON –– Preparations for Game 4 were underway on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Boston Bruins had a full-team practice, featuring some adjustments in the lineup ahead of Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest against the Buffalo Sabres. The B’s are looking to tie up the first-round series at TD Garden.

“We all know the importancy of going into that game tomorrow. We have to win at home, and might as well do it tomorrow,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We’re going to try everything we can to get this one at home and then go from there.”

Sturm tweaked his third line on Saturday, putting Lukas Reichel alongside Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, while Jame Hagens drew out. Reichel, who was traded to Boston from Vancouver in March, skated in 10 regular-season games with the Bruins and posted three points (one goal, two assists).

“Lukas has something we don’t really have – that’s high-end skill and speed,” Sturm said. “That’s what we’re hoping for from him. And he has to dig deep; he has to compete. But those are the things you can’t teach, and we’re hoping to obviously get on the forecheck, get some pucks back and that’s why we feel good about him. And also on the power play.”

Sunday would mark Reichel’s first NHL playoff game. While the 23-year-old German native does not have any family in town, Reichel said his dad would be up at 2 a.m. to watch – “he will be pumped,” he said.

“Just use my speed, forecheck, go to the net and get some momentum,” Reichel said. “For me, it’s just try to be mentally prepared, sleep good today and then wake up and play hockey. For me, it’s going to be fun. Try to enjoy it and don’t be worried about anything else.”

Hagens has played in a total of five NHL games: two in the regular season, three in the playoffs.