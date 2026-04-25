Practice Report: Harris, Reichel Look to Make NHL Playoffs Debut

The Bruins will host the Sabres for Game 4 of the first round on Sunday at TD Garden

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Preparations for Game 4 were underway on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Boston Bruins had a full-team practice, featuring some adjustments in the lineup ahead of Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest against the Buffalo Sabres. The B’s are looking to tie up the first-round series at TD Garden.

“We all know the importancy of going into that game tomorrow. We have to win at home, and might as well do it tomorrow,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We’re going to try everything we can to get this one at home and then go from there.”

Sturm tweaked his third line on Saturday, putting Lukas Reichel alongside Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, while Jame Hagens drew out. Reichel, who was traded to Boston from Vancouver in March, skated in 10 regular-season games with the Bruins and posted three points (one goal, two assists).

“Lukas has something we don’t really have – that’s high-end skill and speed,” Sturm said. “That’s what we’re hoping for from him. And he has to dig deep; he has to compete. But those are the things you can’t teach, and we’re hoping to obviously get on the forecheck, get some pucks back and that’s why we feel good about him. And also on the power play.”

Sunday would mark Reichel’s first NHL playoff game. While the 23-year-old German native does not have any family in town, Reichel said his dad would be up at 2 a.m. to watch – “he will be pumped,” he said.

“Just use my speed, forecheck, go to the net and get some momentum,” Reichel said. “For me, it’s just try to be mentally prepared, sleep good today and then wake up and play hockey. For me, it’s going to be fun. Try to enjoy it and don’t be worried about anything else.”

Hagens has played in a total of five NHL games: two in the regular season, three in the playoffs.

Harris, Geekie, and Reichel talk after Bruins have practice on Saturday

“James didn’t do anything wrong. Nothing. This kid is 19 years old, don’t forget,” Sturm said. “He did more than I even thought coming in. Tremendous job, tremendous player. We are going to have a great player. It’s hard. It’s a tough league. Going into the last stretch, playing in the playoffs, consistency, it’s a big thing…We take a breather, and I am going to use him again in the future. But I thought it was the right thing to do just to take a breath.”

On the backend, Jordan Harris could potentially slot in for Mason Lohrei. Harris practiced on the second pair with Hampus Lindholm on Saturday. The 25-year-old defenseman dealt with an injury and played in eight regular-season games and had three points (one goal, three assists).

“He played some solid games. Just going back to the Columbus game – he can skate. He can move pucks, he can skate. He’s closing pretty good,” Sturm said. “He’s very reliable on that point. If he draws in, I’m not worried about him playing in a big game, big moments, because he’s a pretty calm kid. His skating ability, I think, will be helpful.”

Harris would also make his NHL playoffs debut. The Haverhill native, who played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Northeastern University, is embracing a hometown moment he has worked his whole life for.

“It is what I grew up watching. It is every kid from Massachusetts’ dream to be able to get out there. Seeing the crowd that we had the other day just makes it that much more exciting,” Harris said. “[Lindholm] did a great job communicating. I think a lot of that comes down to just talking through it all. I have a good relationship with everyone in our D-corps. So no matter who it is, I feel really confident that we’ll be able to talk through it all, communicate and be pretty comfortable with each other out there.”  

While Harris and Reichel have not been in a game since April 12, they both feel ready to jump in with a strong pace.

“I think the biggest thing is doing everything at game speed. Honestly, in our scratch skates, we’ve taken so much pride in battling hard. And kudos to these guys who have been out there with me – we work our tails off every single day,” Harris said. “It’s been great to be with those guys because we push each other every single day.”

Sturm talks on Saturday after Bruins have practice at Warrior Ice Arena

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