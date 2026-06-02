Season Rewind: Fraser Minten’s Rookie Year in Boston

BOSTON –– Fraser Minten was quick to show Boston Bruins fans that he would be a difference-maker in the 2025-26 season.

After earning a spot on the NHL roster right out of training camp, Minten found himself on the bench at TD Garden during overtime of the B’s home opener on Oct. 9 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Head coach Marco Sturm, who instilled trust in his young players throughout the year, called on the 21-year-old Minten to jump in for the 3-on-3 competition. Minten soon collected the puck from the corner in the D-zone, carried it all the way up the ice on a 2-on-1 with Morgan Geekie and wired it in for the 4-3 win. It was his first career overtime goal – and he got to score it in front of his grandparents, Peter and Glenda, who were in the building.

Minten went on to skate in all 82 games of the regular season for the Bruins. He was one of three players to do so, alongside Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly, before making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

During the regular season, Minten posted 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists), which ranked eighth on the team. His 17 goals tied Elias Lindholm for fifth on the team. Minten had one power-play tally; he was placed on the second unit in the latter half of the season, and also had penalty-kill responsibilities. Minten’s +21 rating was second-best on the team, behind Jonathan Aspirot, who was +30. The center averaged 15:33 of ice time per night while playing up and down the lineup in both top and bottom-six roles.

Minten’s overtime snapshot against the Blackhawks to start the season was one of his two game-winning goals. The second came in another memorable matchup on Jan. 3 against the Vancouver Canucks, who were Minten’s childhood team. It was the first time Minten skated in an NHL game at Rogers Arena, which was a five-minute walk from his childhood apartment. He logged two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to secure the 3-2 win. Minten said he had between 50 and 100 friends and family members in the crowd for the milestone.