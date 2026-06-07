The Sunday Read: Inside the Bruins’ Road to the NHL Draft

BUFFALO –– Don Sweeney, Ryan Nadeau, Dean Malkoc and Darren Yopyk walk down the hall at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
The Boston Bruins’ general manager and the leaders of his scouting staff enter their designated suite, with a Spoked-B sign hanging out front, and take their seats around the table.
It is the NHL Scouting Combine week, and this is where Sweeney and Co. will sit for eight hours a day, interviewing the eligible prospects ahead of the draft later this month. The Bruins have the 23rd overall pick in 2026 and seven total selections. Their draft list has already been prepped. These Combine conversations are rounding out their profiles of the players.
“You are trying to find a bit more about the personality of the player and how he sees his own game. Some of that is a little rehearsed in terms of how they might prepare an answer, but you have ways to kind of pull on string and redirect a little bit when they do give an answer. Find out a little bit about their family history, how they got involved in the game, how much they love the game, and maybe sometimes what they don’t like about it,” Sweeney said. “It isn’t changing your opinion necessarily of the player, but it does give you an idea about personality and allows you to ask questions between now and draft day.”
Sweeney, Nadeau (Director of Amateur Scouting), Malkoc (Associate Director of Amateur Scouting) and Yopyk (Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting) bounce off of each other’s questions, touching on the details of a prospect’s game and the off-ice experiences that inform the human, not the player. It is like a well-oiled power play the way they orchestrate interviews. Notes are taken, comments are made once the door closes, and then it starts again.
“Most interviews are pretty standard. We kind of got a bit of a routine now. All the kids have filled out a questionnaire previously. Sometimes it’s just following up on some of their answers, making sure we understand why they answered in a certain way,” Nadeau said. “We don’t want to be too intimidating of a room for the kids. We try to keep it a little bit light while also getting whatever information we may need.”
Nadeau has been with the organization for over 20 years and in his current role for nine seasons. He and his scouting staff work year-round to prepare for the final stretch in June. They wrapped up their scouting meetings in Vermont at the end of May and are now dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s ahead of welcoming the newest faces to the Bruins organization.