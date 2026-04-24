Bruins Fall 3-1 in Game 3 to Sabres, ‘We’re Going to Bounce Back’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins fell 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 3 of the first round on Thursday at TD Garden.​

“First of all, they were just a little bit better than us, I’ve got to say. I thought we were a little tight right from the start,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But we were still in the game, we were fine. Just those little mistakes cost us the second goal there.”

It was a scoreless opening frame, but Tanner Jeannot broke the ice in the second period following a wrecking-ball shift from his fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. The trio put forth a bruising forecheck, hitting any Sabre in its way before Charlie McAvoy retrieved the puck and pushed it back up to Jeannot, who snapped it past Alex Lyon from the left circle at 3:26. It marked the first playoff goal of Jeannot’s seven-year NHL career. McAvoy collected his second assist of the series on the play.

“It was a good, heavy shift. Good hits. We were playing a simple game all night long. Nice to see one go in, but it’s about getting the win. Feels good to see one go in, but would’ve rathered the win,” Jeannot said. “I thought we played pretty well for the most part. We just got caught a little bit deep a couple times. They’re a really good rush team, and they made us pay. We will look at the tape and move on.”

Buffalo found the 1-1 equalizer off a wrister from Bowen Byram at 10:58. Alex Tuch put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 4:03 of the third period.

“We did a better job Game 1, Game 2 in their building, creating and playing more behind them. For some reason, we didn’t do it as much today,” Sturm said. “We just didn’t have enough today. And that’s just not going to do it in the playoffs.”