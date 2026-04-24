Practice Report: Fourth Line Offers Blueprint for Bruins, ‘They Keep it Simple’

BOSTON –– Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic are not worried about the flair of their game.

Instead, the Boston Bruins’ fourth line focuses on its feisty forecheck, relentless hits, dogged defense, and – when the opening presents itself, opportunistic offense.​

That was all on display on Thursday night at TD Garden, especially on Jeannot’s tally, which put the Bruins up 1-0 at the beginning of the second period. Kastelic shook up the Sabres’ breakout, throwing two hits in the offensive end, allowing Charlie McAvoy to retrieve the puck and send it back up to Jeannot, who just pushed Conor Timmins along the walls.

Kastelic and Kuraly joined Jeannot on the rush, with Kastelic shoving through the opposition to make space for Jeannot’s snap shot from the left side.

“It was a good, heavy shift. Good hits. We were playing a simple game all night long,” Jeannot said. “Nice to see one go in, but it’s about getting the win.”

​The scoring play encapsulated the way the Bruins must compete against Buffalo. It is what head coach Marco Sturm wants his entire team to embody after ultimately dropping Game 3 on Thursday, 3-1.

“The fourth line did an outstanding job last night. The last two games, I would say, it was our best line for a reason – because they keep it simple, they play hard,” Sturm said. “Now we just need to follow.”

Kastelic, Jeannot and Kuraly have combined for 28 hits, 14 shots and four blocks through the first three games of this series. They take away time and space. Most of all, they don’t overthink it. Sturm is using it as a lesson for his group.

“We definitely played simpler, I would say, in Games 1 and 2. Yesterday, it took us a while,” Sturm said. “It took us a while to get going. It shouldn’t change, because when you’re at home, you should feed off the crowd and the energy. We just have to simplify a lot of things; just keep it very simple. Because that’s more us, anyway. We’re not a fancy team, we’re really not. And that’s what we have to remind ourselves.”