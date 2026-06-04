Bruins Sign Navrin Mutter to One-year, Two-way Contract Extension

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today that the team has signed forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Mutter, 25, was acquired by Boston on March 12 from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound forward appeared in 39 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Milwaukee Admirals during the 2025-26 season, recording one goal and one assist. Mutter has skated in 161 career AHL games with Providence, Milwaukee and Stockton, totaling five goals and 16 assists for 21 points. The Lucan, Ontario, native was originally signed by Nashville as a free agent in 2022.