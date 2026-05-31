Jokiharju, Korpisalo Win Gold with Finland at World Championship

BostonBruins.com –– Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo are golden.

​The two Boston Bruins earned gold medals with Team Finland at the World Championship on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime at Swiss Life Arena. Konsta Helenius’s goal at 10:42 of OT secured the victory.

It marks the third gold medal in seven years for Finland, and the first since 2022. The Swiss, who were skating on home soil, have been dealt the silver medal for the last three consecutive years at the World Championship (2026, 2025, 2024).

Jokiharju and Korpisalo have had a productive season with Team Finland, also winning bronze at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February. Jokiharju was one of his country’s most impactful players throughout the World Championship, leading all Finnish defensemen with eight points (two goals, six assists) through 10 games.

The IIHF announced the three best players for each team following Saturday’s seminal contests – during which Finland beat Canada to advance to the gold-medal meeting – and Jokiharju received the honor for Finland alongside Aleksander Barkov and Jesse Puljujärvi.

Jokiharju was also selected for the 2026 World Championship All-Star Team. He and Roman Josi were the two defensemen, and Macklin Celebrini (F), Sven Andrighetto (F), Aleksander Barkov (F) and Leonardo Genoni (F) filled out the rest of the spots.

Korpisalo backed up Justus Annunen in the final matchup; the B’s goaltender played in two games and had a cumulative 0.50 goals against average and .947 save percentage.