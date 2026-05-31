Jokiharju, Korpisalo Win Gold with Finland at World Championship

Eight total Boston Bruins competed at the international tournament in Switzerland this month

finland win
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo are golden.

​The two Boston Bruins earned gold medals with Team Finland at the World Championship on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime at Swiss Life Arena. Konsta Helenius’s goal at 10:42 of OT secured the victory.

It marks the third gold medal in seven years for Finland, and the first since 2022. The Swiss, who were skating on home soil, have been dealt the silver medal for the last three consecutive years at the World Championship (2026, 2025, 2024).

Jokiharju and Korpisalo have had a productive season with Team Finland, also winning bronze at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February. Jokiharju was one of his country’s most impactful players throughout the World Championship, leading all Finnish defensemen with eight points (two goals, six assists) through 10 games.

The IIHF announced the three best players for each team following Saturday’s seminal contests – during which Finland beat Canada to advance to the gold-medal meeting – and Jokiharju received the honor for Finland alongside Aleksander Barkov and Jesse Puljujärvi.

Jokiharju was also selected for the 2026 World Championship All-Star Team. He and Roman Josi were the two defensemen, and Macklin Celebrini (F), Sven Andrighetto (F), Aleksander Barkov (F) and Leonardo Genoni (F) filled out the rest of the spots.

Korpisalo backed up Justus Annunen in the final matchup; the B’s goaltender played in two games and had a cumulative 0.50 goals against average and .947 save percentage.

joki game

Fraser Minten and Canada faced Norway in the bronze-medal game on Sunday after losing to Finland on Saturday. Norway stunned Canada with a 3-2 win in overtime. It was Norway’s first medal in IIHF history in any top-division tournament.

Minten finished his first World Championship with four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games.

Five other Bruins participated in the tournament, too, but were previously eliminated. James Hagens, Mason Lohrei, Alex Steeves and Team USA fell 4-0 to Canada in the quarterfinal on Thursday; Matěj Blümel and Czechia lost 4-1 to Finland in the quarterfinal.

Lukas Reichel and Team Germany did not qualify for the quarterfinal, but the forward had a strong showing nonetheless with eight points (four goals, four assists), including a hat trick in his fifth World Championship run.

Prior to the medal games on Sunday, the IIHF Hall of Fame inducted its newest members in a ceremony at the Zurich Kongresshaus. Patrice Bergeron was one of six players to be part of the group. The former Bruins captain made his mark on the World Championship in 2004 when he won gold as a teenager, before winning gold again in 2005 at the World Junior Championship.

Bergeron is also a Triple Gold Club member – he has won an IIHF World Championship gold medal (x2), Olympic gold medal (x2) and Stanley Cup.

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