Season Rewind: Marat Khusnutdinov Claims Consistent Role in Lineup

BOSTON –– Marat Khusnutdinov watched some Boston Bruins games from the press box to start the 2025-26 season.

And then, the feisty forward forced himself into a regular role. Part of the reason Khusnutdinov found stability in the lineup was that he made himself useful in any and all situations for head coach Marco Sturm.

Khusnutdinov started in the bottom six, played wing and center, and eventually climbed his way to the first line alongside David Pastrnak, as well as taking on special-teams responsibilities. The 23-year-old’s scrappy and speedy style elevated his teammates while helping him gain confidence in his first full year donning the Black & Gold.​

Khusnutdinov’s 77 games during the regular season were the most he has played in his NHL career. He was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2020 before getting traded to Boston in March 2025. While the transition presented its challenges at first, Khusnutdinov said he found a family in the Bruins locker room and a strong purpose within the organization.

He finished the year with a career-high 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists). Five of those points came in a highlight-reel showing from Khusnutdinov on Jan. 10 at TD Garden, where he had four goals and one assist in the 10-2 win over the New York Rangers. It marked Khusnutdinov’s first NHL hat trick and first multi-point game. The five-point performance was part of a three-game point streak for Khusnutdinov.