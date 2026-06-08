Season Rewind: A Sensational Showing from Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins goaltender was a finalist for the 2026 Vezina Trophy after a career year

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– No matter the opponent or numbers on the scoreboard, there were few games that the Boston Bruins did not have a chance in during the 2025-26 season.

Jeremy Swayman was a big reason why.

The goaltender kept his team in the battle and led it to the postseason with timely saves, composure in the crease and newfound belief in himself.

Swayman entered the season fresh off earning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he went undefeated (7-0) with two shutouts. He followed it up with another gold medal for the United States in February at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Swayman said both events helped boost his confidence, as did his experience with dealing with past adversity. It all paid off. For the first time in his career, Swayman was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy this year, which is awarded annually “to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at his position” as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs.

The 27-year-old posted a 2.71 goals against average and a .908 save percentage through 55 regular-season games. Swayman’s 31 wins were a career high and tied for fourth-most among NHL goaltenders in 2025-26. Swayman had a 2.91 GAA and .906 SV% in the playoffs.

Swayman’s 19 wins on home ice were also tied for fourth-most in the league, but his two highest-save showings this year happened on the road. He made 43 stops on Nov. 26 in the 3-1 win over the New York Islanders to close out a four-game road trip for the B’s. Swayman then snatched two important points in the Eastern Conference playoff race on March 21 with a 42-save performance in the 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

There never seemed to be a moment too big for Swayman during the 2025-26 campaign, and the Bruins were better for it.

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