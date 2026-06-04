Season Rewind: Viktor Arvidsson Shows His Experience in First Year with Bruins

BOSTON –– What might have seemed like an under-the-radar trade in the midst of last season’s free agency buzz turned into one of the Boston Bruins’ core veteran pieces in the 2025-26 season.

Viktor Arvidsson arrived in Boston in July after being dealt by the Edmonton Oilers. The 33-year-old seamlessly integrated into the B’s locker room and turned into a driving force both on and off the ice.

Arvidsson logged 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) through 69 regular-season games in the Black & Gold. His 25 goals were fourth-most on the team, and it marked the sixth 20-goal season of his 12-year NHL career. It was also Arvidsson’s fourth-highest point total, and his most since the 2022-23 campaign with the Los Angeles Kings. He had two goals through four games in the playoffs before missing the rest of the first round due to injury.​

The second line of Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha stuck together for the majority of the year, creating a chemistry that was nearly impossible to break apart. The trio logged a team-high 42 goals while skating 5-on-5.

Arvidsson posted 11 multi-point performances this season, including two three-point showings which came in back-to-back games. The winger had three assists and the shootout winner in the B’s 4-3 comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on March 29. He followed it up with his fifth-career hat trick – on his daughter Navy’s fifth birthday – in the 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars on March 31 at TD Garden. It capped off a four-game point streak for Arvidsson; he had nine points (five goals, four assists) in that stretch.

Arvidsson’s longest point streak of the regular season was seven games from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17 when he had eight points (four goals, four assists). His six game-winning goals also tied Morgan Geekie for most on the Bruins.

Head coach Marco Sturm – who previously crossed paths with Arvidsson in the Kings organization – trusted the scrappy, experienced and passionate forward in all situations. Arvidsson’s ability to wear his heart on his sleeve no matter the circumstance made the B’s a better group in 2025-26.