Season Rewind: Tanner Jeannot Adds an Edge to Bruins Lineup

BOSTON –– Tanner Jeannot picked his spots wisely for the Boston Bruins this season.

The fiery forward threw punches when needed and led with his physicality and grit as a fourth-line staple alongside Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly. His tenacity on the forecheck and sacrifice on the penalty kill became valuable pieces to the grinding role Jeannot built for himself in his first season in the Black & Gold after signing a five-year deal with Boston in July.

Jeannot posted 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) through 77 regular-season games, marking the second-highest total of his career. The 29-year-old also scored in the playoffs. Jeannot’s one multi-point showing came against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 8 when he had two assists in the 4-1 win.

It was beyond the scoresheet, though, where Jeannot made his biggest impact. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound winger led the B’s with 239 hits. He dropped the gloves eight times, ranking second-most on the team in fights behind Kastelic, who had 10.​

One of Jeannot’s biggest bouts sparked the Bruins on March 29 in Columbus. Boston found itself trailing the Blue Jackets 2-0 early in the first period. Jeannot fought and steadily handled Erik Gudbranson (who is 6-foot-5, 222 pounds) at 17:35 of the first period. Kastelic followed suit at 17:41, taking on Mathieu Olivier.