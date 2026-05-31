Jokiharju, Korpisalo Will Battle for Gold at World Championship with Finland

The international tournament wraps up on Sunday in Switzerland with three Bruins remaining

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– The hunt for gold continues for Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo.

The two Bruins are representing Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, and advanced to the gold-medal matchup with a 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday.

Finland will face Switzerland in the final on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich. Switzerland beat Norway 6-0 on Saturday to secure its spot in the championship meeting.​

Jokiharju has been a driving force for his country, leading all skaters with 19:44 of ice time in Finland’s victory over Canada. The defenseman’s eight points (two goals, six assists) through nine games also tops all Finnish blueliners in the tournament. Jokiharju and Korpisalo (who backed up Justus Annunen) earned bronze medals with Finland at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February, and are looking to add to their collection.

The IIHF announced the three best players for each team after the game, and Jokiharju received the honor for Finland alongside Aleksander Barkov and Jesse Puljujärvi.

Finland last appeared in a gold-medal game at the World Championship in 2022, when they defeated Canada in overtime, 4-3. Sunday will mark Finland’s 14th time in the gold-medal game since the IIHF transitioned to a playoff format in 1992; Finland has won four gold and nine silver medals in that stretch.

The Swiss have made it to the finals the last two years (2024, 2025) but ended up with silver both times. The host team has never won gold at the World Championship. Switzerland has the only perfect 9-0 record in the tournament.

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Fraser Minten and Canada will battle for bronze Sunday against Norway at 9:30 a.m. ET. The 21-year-old forward has four points (one goal, three assists) through nine games in his first World Championship while centering the fourth line between Porter Martone and Connor Brown.

Five other Bruins participated in the World Championship, too, but were previously eliminated. James Hagens, Mason Lohrei, Alex Steeves and Team USA fell 4-0 in the quarterfinal to Canada on Thursday; Matěj Blümel and Czechia lost 4-1 to Finland in the quarterfinal.

Lukas Reichel and Team Germany did not make the quarterfinal cut, but the forward had a strong showing nonetheless, with eight points (four goals, four assists), including a hat trick in his fifth World Championship run.​

Fans can tune into Jokiharju, Koprisalo and Minten’s quest for hardware on NHL Network in the United States, and TSN (in English) and RDS (in French) in Canada. You can also livestream the tournament on the IIHF TV platform.

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