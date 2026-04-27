Practice Report: Bruins Regroup, Get Ready for Game 5 in Buffalo

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins did not sugarcoat anything.

The team dropped Game 4 to the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 on Sunday at TD Garden and now trails the first-round series 3-1. Monday’s ensuing practice at Warrior Ice Arena was loud. The B’s are getting back to their standard.

“Guys were embarrassed yesterday about our performance, especially at home. Today they came in, and they were pissed. You could see it in practice – it was intense,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We need it to be intense because we can’t have it loose. We have a one-game mission, and that’s just going to be tomorrow.”

Boston will skate in Game 5 on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, with its postseason life on the line.

“Obviously, we are not happy with what happened. At the same time, one game, have to learn from it and flush it and move on,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “The next one is the biggest one. That’s the thing about playoffs – sometimes you get beat down, but you can always come back. We have a big game coming up here.”

Mittelstadt has been on the second line with Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha all season. However, Arvidsson left Sunday’s matchup with an upper-body injury and did not return. Arvidsson did not participate in Monday’s practice due to maintenance, Sturm said. Mikey Eyssimont filled in on the right wing, but Sturm said not to read into it.

Nikita Zadorov was also out due to maintenance; Mason Lohrei slotted onto the third pair with Andrew Peeke.