Bruins Drop Game 4 to Sabres 6-1, ‘Got to Reset Here Quick’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins dropped Game 4 to the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 on Sunday at TD Garden. They now trail the first-round series 3-1.

“We should be embarrassed because it was embarrassing. Guys know me, and we’re going to talk about it and analyze this,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But at the end of the day, we have to move on, too. I am embarrassed; we all should be. We are all pissed. We’ll talk about it, then we have to move on.”

The Sabres came out firing, grabbing a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period.

Peyton Krebs scored the first of the night at 4:17 before a tip-in tally from Josh Doan at 7:10 made it 2-0. Zach Benson deflected one in at 9:15, and Bowen Byram’s wristshot at 14:24 brought it to 4-0.

“I don’t have any answers right now. It was just an embarrassing performance. We picked a bad time to have one of those,” Charlie McAvoy said. “But we’re not out of this thing yet; we’ve got to remember that. We’ve got to reset here quick.”

After a scoreless second period, Buffalo potted two more in the closing frame. Beck Malenstyn put the Sabres ahead 5-0 at 5:08, and Alex Tuch followed it up with his third goal of the series at 6:32 to bring it to 6-0.