Inside the Fan Banner Captain Tradition, ‘Really Does Make a Difference’

BOSTON –– Patrice Bergeron remembers the deep rumblings of a TD Garden crowd ready to erupt in the postseason.

​He thinks of the anticipation-filled instances standing in the tunnel, waiting to skate out for warmups. The infectious buzz, dimmed lights, and, of course, the fan banner captain.

​“It is the buildup to it. It’s pretty special,” Bergeron said. “That’s that moment where we get on the ice, and they’re on the Jumbotron. It’s a pretty cool experience to be there on the ice. To be honest, it’s that extra motivation, the extra energy – it really does make a difference.”​

Bergeron, who spent 19 years as a Bruin and made the playoffs for 14 of them, is well-versed in spring hockey on Causeway Street. The fan banner captain tradition is one he first watched as a player and then took part in as an alum.

The pre-game playoff routine goes back past the 2011 season. While the crowd passes the 25’x40’ Bruins banner around the loge section, a special guest waves the B’s flag. The captains have spanned from Johnny Bucyk to Bobby Orr, Terry O’Reilly, Rob Gronkowski, Jaylen Brown, Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara and more.

It is one piece of the postseason show at TD Garden, meticulously built behind the scenes.​

The fan banner captain truly cemented itself in Bruins tradition in 2013, as Andrea Mazzarelli, the B’s vice president of marketing, recalls. The city was still reeling from the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013. The Bruins opened their playoff run just a few weeks later.

“I will never forget being part of that planning. The theme of the fan banner captain that year was all about the power and the strength of our city, and the resilience of our city,” Mazzarelli. “We had our ‘Boston Strong’ mantra, and we centered our fan banner captains around survivors or those affected.”

In many respects, hockey felt small, merely insignificant at a time of such tragedy. But it also offered a break from reality, as sports do. Because miracles can happen inside TD Garden. The heaviness that exists in the outside world disappears for a few hours when fans sit down in their seats — and jump out of them for a goal. You high-five a stranger you might not have ever talked to. You scream at the top of your lungs in a way you cannot on the street. You feel part of something bigger than yourself. The Bruins tried to harness that in 2013.

“People really rallied behind that, and rallied behind sports,” Bergeron said. “It was really special to see the atmosphere, the energy. There was a lot of togetherness at that time.”

​Boston faced off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round that year. The organization honored first responders as the fan banner captains for Game 1, featuring local bomb technicians Todd Brown, Sean Tierney, Eric Gahagan and Ariane Thibodeau.

For Game 2, the sold-out TD Garden sea roared for Jeff Bauman as the fan banner captain. Bauman lost both legs in the Boston Marathon bombing and had been at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital since. At first, the life-long Bruins fan was not sure if he was going to accept the invitation.