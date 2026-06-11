Matt McIlvane Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today that Matt McIlvane has been added to the team’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

"We are excited to welcome Matt, his wife Megan, and their children Mason and Mila to Boston," said Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm. "I've had the privilege of working with Matt through the German National Team, and I've come to know him as an outstanding coach and person. He is an excellent teacher and communicator who has done a great job developing players throughout his coaching career.”

"I am humbled and honored to join the Boston Bruins organization," said McIlvane. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Marco and the rest of the staff, and I look forward to helping our players and team in any way I can."

McIlvane, 40, most recently served as head coach of the San Diego Gulls (AHL) for three seasons from 2023-26, leading the Gulls to a 33-27-8-4 record in 2025-26 and helping the club secure its first Calder Cup Playoff berth since 2021-22.

Prior to his time in San Diego, McIlvane spent four seasons (2019-23) as head coach of EC Red Bull Salzburg in the ICE Hockey League, where he led the team to back-to-back league championships in 2022 and 2023.

McIlvane previously spent five seasons (2014-19) on the coaching staff for EHC München of Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), winning three consecutive championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Naperville, Illinois, native also served as an assistant coach with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) during the 2012-13 season and was general manager and head coach of the Danville Dashers (Federal Prospects Hockey League) in 2011-12.

Internationally, McIlvane was an assistant coach for Germany's silver medal-winning team at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang under head coach Marco Sturm. Germany earned its first Olympic medal since 1976 and became the first German team to reach the Olympic gold-medal game. He also served as an assistant coach for Team Germany at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

As a player, McIlvane spent four seasons at Ohio State University from 2004-08, recording 52 points (15 goals, 37 assists) in 156 games. He was selected by Ottawa in the eighth round (251st overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft and appeared in 15 career AHL games with Peoria and Binghamton, totaling six points.

McIlvane joins Chris Kelly (Assistant Coach), Steve Spott (Assistant Coach) and Bob Essensa (Goaltending Coach) to round out Sturm's coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.