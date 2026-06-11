Season Rewind: Pavel Zacha Impresses with New Career Highs

The Boston Bruins forward put together his first 30-goal showing in 2025-26

zacha cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Coming into the 2025-26 season, there were questions about where the Boston Bruins would get their offense from.

Pavel Zacha helped quiet the noise with his career year, consistently producing for his team while embracing his heightened responsibility as the second-line center.

Zacha registered highs in both points (65) and goals (30) through 78 regular-season games. His 65 points ranked third-best on the Bruins, and his 30 goals were second-most. He added three points (one goal, two assists) during the Bruins’ first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

​Since the start of training camp, head coach Marco Sturm knew he would have Zacha at the pivot position. The instant chemistry with linemates Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt was a welcome factor, too. The trio had a team-high 42 goals while skating 5-on-5. On the power play, Zacha logged 11 goals (another career high), which was second most on the Bruins, only behind Morgan Geekie, who had 12.

Zacha scored his first NHL hat trick on Jan. 10 in the 10-2 win over the New York Rangers at TD Garden. It was one of 13 multi-point games for the 29-year-old forward, three of which were three-point showings.

It didn’t take long for Zacha to earn his second hat trick, this time in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 8 at PPG Paints Arena. The hatty was part of a five-game point streak for Zacha (tying his season high) from Feb. 28 to March 8; he had eight points (four goals, four assists) through that stretch.

​Zacha’s third three-point performance came during another five-game point streak, which included four goals in two games. After scoring twice against the Minnesota Wild on March 28 in the 6-3 win at TD Garden, Zacha helped the B’s complete the 4-3 comeback win against the Columbus Blue Jackets the very next night on the road. He set up Charlie McAvoy in the third period to make it 3-1, and then potted two power-play goals to force overtime and eventually a shootout, where Arvidsson secured the extra point.​

Zacha added a layer of clutch to his game this year for the Bruins as well as depth to their scoring group. To top it all off, at the very end of the season, Zacha became a first-time dad. The 2025-26 campaign was no doubt one to remember for No. 18.

Related Content

Season Rewind: Marat Khusnutdinov Claims Consistent Role in Lineup

Warrior 1-on-1: Don Sweeney from Draft Combine

The Sunday Read: Inside the Bruins’ Road to the NHL Draft

End of Season Raw: Zacha, Kuraly, Lohrei

News Feed

Season Rewind: Marat Khusnutdinov Claims Consistent Role in Lineup

Season Rewind: A Sensational Showing from Jeremy Swayman

The Sunday Read: Inside the Bruins’ Road to the NHL Draft

Bruins Sign Navrin Mutter to One-year, Two-way Contract Extension

Season Rewind: Viktor Arvidsson Shows His Experience in First Year with Bruins

Season Rewind: Tanner Jeannot Adds an Edge to Bruins Lineup

Season Rewind: Fraser Minten’s Rookie Year in Boston

Jokiharju, Korpisalo Win Gold with Finland at World Championship

Jokiharju, Korpisalo Will Battle for Gold at World Championship with Finland

Three Bruins Will Compete in the World Championship Semifinal

These Bruins Are Skating in the World Championship Quarterfinal

Bruins World Championship Weekend Roundup

The Sunday Read: Inside the Art of a Fourth-Line Grinder with Mark Kastelic

Minten Earns Player of the Game for Canada –– And More From Day 1 of the World Championship

Bruins Sign Lukas Reichel to One-Year Contract Extension

Eight Bruins Will Play in the 2026 IIHF World Championship –– Here’s Everything to Know

The Sunday Read: How Khusnutdinov Found Purpose on the Ice and Family in the Locker Room

Bruins Front Office Reflects on Season, ‘Work to be Done’