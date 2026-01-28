Pastrnak Scores OT Winner in Bruins 3-2 Game Against Predators 

Swayman made 28 saves in the victory on Tuesday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins started their Tuesday in New York on a bus.​

They ended it by leaping off the bench at TD Garden, dashing towards David Pastrnak after his game-winning goal in overtime.

While the East Coast snowstorm derailed the team’s travel plans, seeing it arrive back in Massachusetts at 1:30 p.m. – less than six hours before puck drop – it did not stop the B’s from securing two points against the Nashville Predators.

The 3-2 OT victory was evidence to everyone in the locker room of what they’re made of.

​“It’s huge. Especially when you’re kind of faced with adversity a little bit like that, it’s easy to throw in the towel and make some excuses,” Morgan Geekie said. “But I think it just speaks to the character of the group that we know nothing is going to come easy, and we’re ready to battle through adversity whenever that may be. These are the games we’ll talk about our careers and stuff are done.”​

There were behind-the-scenes assists that helped the Bruins get ready for the second game of their back-to-back. John McLean, the skating and skills coach, went to the airport and shoveled the snow off everyone’s cars so they could quickly drive home. The team chefs – Peter Haney and Spencer Thompson – also made it out to the tarmac to deliver an impromptu pre-game meal.

​“I was actually very happy. Nobody was complaining. We just did the best possible, right? It was a little bit out of our control, so we just had to grind it out a little bit,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Our staff, everyone around, helped us.”

Hampus Lindholm put the Bruins up 1-0 at 13:16 of the first period. Fraser Minten won the O-zone faceoff, pushing it back to Mason Lohrei, who swung it over to Lindholm by the left point, where he snapped it home for his fourth goal of the season. Lindholm was also named to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday.

“I have some really good memories playing for the national team,” Lindholm said. “Any time you put it on, it doesn’t matter what scenario, it’s such a cool jersey. Has so much history tied to it…It’s going to be a great honor to go there.”

Geekie, Zacha, Pastrnak, and H. Lindholm speak with the media following 3-2 OTW vs NSH

Geekie doubled the B’s advantage with his 30th goal of the 2025-26 campaign. It marked his second consecutive 30-goal season – he is the 19th player in Bruins history to hit that accolade.

​The tally was set up by none other than Pastrnak, who extended his point streak to eight games. Pastrnak kept the puck in at the blue line, spinning around a few Predators to get it to Geekie in the left circle. Geekie wired it past Nashville netminder Juuse Saros for the 2-0 lead at 2:48 of the second period.

​“Now, you can see, I think he’s enjoying the game again. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Sturm said of Geekie. “He’s a happy camper right now.”

​Roman Josi got the Predators on the board with a power-play goal at 19:25 to make it 2-1 ahead of the third. Nick Blankenburg found the 2-2 equalizer for Nashville with a snapshot at 13:17, ultimately forcing overtime, where Pastrnak ended it.

​Marat Khusnutdinov, Charlie McAvoy and Pastrnak wheeled the puck around the zone. McAvoy eventually hit Pastrnak with a cross-crease pass, which he knocked in for the 3-2 win and his 22nd goal of the season at 00:15.

There was one more assist on the play, too, from Keith Robinson, who is the Bruins’ head equipment manager. Robinson – who is known as Keto – speedily switched the blade on Khusnutdinov’s skate, just in time for him to jump over the boards on the scoring play.

​“That’s what makes the win special; the way we grinded it out and did it together as a group,” Pastrnak said. “Good teams come back, and we responded well. Good to get it quick, sometimes that’s the way it works. It was a great play, great faceoff win, start with the possession. Big win for our group.”

The Bruins are back in action on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

Sturm speaks with the media following 3-2 OTW vs NSH

