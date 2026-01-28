Pastrnak Scores OT Winner in Bruins 3-2 Game Against Predators 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins started their Tuesday in New York on a bus.​

They ended it by leaping off the bench at TD Garden, dashing towards David Pastrnak after his game-winning goal in overtime.

While the East Coast snowstorm derailed the team’s travel plans, seeing it arrive back in Massachusetts at 1:30 p.m. – less than six hours before puck drop – it did not stop the B’s from securing two points against the Nashville Predators.

The 3-2 OT victory was evidence to everyone in the locker room of what they’re made of.

​“It’s huge. Especially when you’re kind of faced with adversity a little bit like that, it’s easy to throw in the towel and make some excuses,” Morgan Geekie said. “But I think it just speaks to the character of the group that we know nothing is going to come easy, and we’re ready to battle through adversity whenever that may be. These are the games we’ll talk about our careers and stuff are done.”​

There were behind-the-scenes assists that helped the Bruins get ready for the second game of their back-to-back. John McLean, the skating and skills coach, went to the airport and shoveled the snow off everyone’s cars so they could quickly drive home. The team chefs – Peter Haney and Spencer Thompson – also made it out to the tarmac to deliver an impromptu pre-game meal.

​“I was actually very happy. Nobody was complaining. We just did the best possible, right? It was a little bit out of our control, so we just had to grind it out a little bit,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Our staff, everyone around, helped us.”

Hampus Lindholm put the Bruins up 1-0 at 13:16 of the first period. Fraser Minten won the O-zone faceoff, pushing it back to Mason Lohrei, who swung it over to Lindholm by the left point, where he snapped it home for his fourth goal of the season. Lindholm was also named to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday.

“I have some really good memories playing for the national team,” Lindholm said. “Any time you put it on, it doesn’t matter what scenario, it’s such a cool jersey. Has so much history tied to it…It’s going to be a great honor to go there.”