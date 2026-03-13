Bruins Fall 4-2 to Sharks, ‘It Was Just a Little Bit Off Today’

BOSTON –– Despite a late push in the third period, the Boston Bruins fell 4-2 to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at TD Garden.

It snapped the team’s 13-game win streak on home ice.

“We were just looking for that one goal. I think it just didn’t happen for maybe too long,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It was just a little bit off today. We just weren’t as sharp, and they took advantage. We had the chances early on, and we couldn’t score. That was the hockey game.”

The Sharks carried a 2-0 lead into the third period. Michael Misa scored San Jose’s first of the night off a give-and-go play with William Eklund at 5:57 of the opening frame. The Sharks extended their advantage while on the power play in the second; Tyler Toffoli tipped in Macklin Celebrini’s shot to make it 2-0 at 14:15.

Collin Graf broke out for a short-handed tally to open the third period, wristing one in at 3:13 for the 3-0 scoreline.

“It is tough to be down 3-0. Today was not our day,” Elias Lindholm said. “Created some chances, but just too late.”

Eklund widened the gap to 4-0 at 8:20 before the Bruins got on the board 10 seconds later. David Pastrnak flipped the puck over the blue line to Fraser Minten, who battled through two Sharks to get his shot off and past netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. Minten’s 15th of the season made it 4-1 at 8:30; it was his first goal since Jan. 29.