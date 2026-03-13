Bruins Fall 4-2 to Sharks, ‘It Was Just a Little Bit Off Today’

David Pastrnak had two points in the loss on Thursday at TD Garden

pasta post game cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Despite a late push in the third period, the Boston Bruins fell 4-2 to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at TD Garden.

It snapped the team’s 13-game win streak on home ice.

“We were just looking for that one goal. I think it just didn’t happen for maybe too long,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It was just a little bit off today. We just weren’t as sharp, and they took advantage. We had the chances early on, and we couldn’t score. That was the hockey game.”

The Sharks carried a 2-0 lead into the third period. Michael Misa scored San Jose’s first of the night off a give-and-go play with William Eklund at 5:57 of the opening frame. The Sharks extended their advantage while on the power play in the second; Tyler Toffoli tipped in Macklin Celebrini’s shot to make it 2-0 at 14:15.

Collin Graf broke out for a short-handed tally to open the third period, wristing one in at 3:13 for the 3-0 scoreline.

“It is tough to be down 3-0. Today was not our day,” Elias Lindholm said. “Created some chances, but just too late.”

Eklund widened the gap to 4-0 at 8:20 before the Bruins got on the board 10 seconds later. David Pastrnak flipped the puck over the blue line to Fraser Minten, who battled through two Sharks to get his shot off and past netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. Minten’s 15th of the season made it 4-1 at 8:30; it was his first goal since Jan. 29.

Boston Bruins players speak to the media following their loss to the Sharks at TD Garden.

“Nice to have one go in, but would've been better if it contributed to a win,” Minten said. “Maybe a little low energy, a little sleepy. But not our worst. I think they have talent over there, and we’re giving them 2-on-1s, breakaways, or tap-ins on the power play – they’re going to put it in. Just a few too many mistakes that they were able to score on, and we weren’t able to catch up.”

Pastrnak then pulled the Bruins within two, 4-2, at 19:07. Charlie McAvoy dished it over to Pastrnak above the left circle, where he ripped a slapshot in for his 24th goal of the year. The 29-year-old forward extended his point streak to four games; he has two goals and four assists through that stretch.​

It proved not enough, though, as the final buzzer sounded. The Bruins finished the night with 41 shots on goal to San Jose’s 28.

“Their goalie was the best player on the ice today,” Nikita Zadorov said. “Made a couple good saves, we didn’t capitalize on our chances, they did on theirs. That was the difference.”

Boston now leaves on a three-game road trip, during which they will face the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens.

“A lot of belief in this group,” Hampus Lindholm said. “I think we have some really good pieces, some great guys, and, like I said, we’ve been playing some good hockey all year. We just have to keep doing it on the road here.”

Sturm speaks with the media following 4-2 L vs SJS

