Bruins Beat Capitals, Extend TD Garden Win Streak to 12 Games

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins extended their win streak on home ice to 12 games on Saturday as they beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 in an afternoon matchup at TD Garden.

Going into the contest, the B’s had a four-point lead on the Capitals in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. They pushed that to six points with the victory, holding onto the second wild-card spot.

​“It’s an important time of year, and I think we are really rallying around that,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 22 saves. “It’s excellent. You hear the music bumping coming down the hallway, and you know you are going to get embraced by your brothers. That’s an addictive feeling. I think that we are going to do whatever it takes to keep that going.”

After a scoreless first period, Pavel Zacha got the Bruins on the board in the second while on the power play. David Pastrnak dished the puck to Charlie McAvoy, who dropped it to Zacha in close, where he batted in the rebound of his own shot. Zacha’s 16th goal of the season made it 1-0 at 4:07.

“This is the group that every practice, every day, you are happy to come to the rink and play with them and get better with them,” Zacha said. “I think we have a good foundation here; we just have to keep winning games.”

The Capitals found the 1-1 equalizer with a tap-in tally from Aliaksei Protas at 7:21.​

Viktor Arvidsson regained the B’s lead, though, to open the third period. Casey Mittelstadt sent a back-handed outlet pass to Arvidsson, who picked it up with speed on the breakaway. He snapped it past Washington netminder Logan Thompson for the 2-1 advantage at 4:28.