The Sunday Read: Inside the Arvidsson Impact, Game-Changing Second Line

BOSTON –– While the Boston Bruins’ makeup has changed throughout their 62 games so far this season, one thing has remained the same.

The second line.

Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson have been a sure-thing trio for head coach Marco Sturm. The consistency and versatility are there, as is the trust and production. It is a combination that clicked at training camp – and, albeit some scattered injuries – has intentionally remained untouched.

“We have fun out there together, and talk about a lot of stuff on the bench or in the locker room. Try to always improve our game, and I think we’re doing a good job of that,” Arvidsson said. “We’re sticking together and playing a good brand of hockey. It’s competitive this time of year, and that’s what I like.”

​Arvidsson was the newest face on the second line when the season began. The 32-year-old forward was traded to Boston from the Edmonton Oilers in July.

“Amazing add to our team. He’s been playing great. That second line is pretty much the only line that has been together for the whole season,” David Pastrnak said. “There are nights that they win the games for us.”​

Sturm already had familiarity with Arvidsson; they crossed paths in the Los Angeles Kings organization. Arvidsson, who is now fully healthy, has come into his own with the B’s. His grinding, pesky, tenacious, speedy and intelligent play has benefited the Bruins as they chase playoff positioning.

“He’s a motor, but also he’s a guy who is pushing the other guys. It is just a good mix. [The second line] plays against the top lines in the league there, they shut them down but also find ways to score – because they are all different, it seems like,” Sturm said. “They all have pretty good hockey IQ; they’ve all been around a long time. I think it’s just a combination that fits very well. That’s why they’ve been my most consistent line all year long.”

Arvidsson, Zacha and Mittelstadt are all in the top-seven for point-getters on the Bruins. Their line, according to Natural Stat Trick, has logged the most 5-on-5 goals for Boston this season with a total of 27 through 41 games together.

Mittelstadt has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists). Zacha has 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists). Arvidsson has 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) – including the game-winning tally in the B’s 3-1 defeat of the Washington Capitals on Saturday at TD Garden. Arvidsson has three points in the last two games.