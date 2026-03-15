The Sunday Read: How Middleton Changed the Course of USA Sled Hockey

BOSTON –– Rick Middleton came barreling onto the ice, diving into a heap of his Team USA players.

The gold-medal shootout had just concluded. Manny Guerra made one last save, and it was confirmed – the United States had climbed from the bottom of the international sled-hockey barrel, up to the very top.​

The more than 8,300 fans in attendance watched at the E Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, as Team USA was garnished with gold at the 2002 Paralympic Games for the first time in the program’s history.

“It was probably more relief than anything. You see me on the boards, I can hardly look,” Middleton said. “It was something that was really, obviously, unexpected and unreal. And it was only six months after 9/11. There was a lot of nationalism in the country then. We were so proud to have the flag come up and the national anthem play.”

Middleton, who was 14 years removed from his legendary NHL career with the Boston Bruins, found himself at the center of a team he, not too long before, knew nothing about.

The U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey team had been reeling. It finished sixth out of seven teams at the 1998 Nagano Winter Paralympics, followed by a last-place showing at the 2000 World Cup, and was struggling to survive by 2001. The only reason the group was invited to compete at the 2002 Paralympic Games was that they were hosted on home soil. Going into the tournament, Team USA was ranked sixth out of six teams.

A change in leadership was needed. And so, Paul Edwards – who was a Paralympic skier and also Middleton’s friend - gave the retired Bruin a call to see if he had any interest in getting behind the bench.

“He said, ‘You do know what sled hockey is, right?’ I thought if I said no, he might say, ‘Oh, never mind.’ So I lied, and I said, ‘Oh yeah! I know.’ But I didn’t have a clue,” Middleton said. “All I heard was hockey, Paralympics. I was like, I am never going to get an offer like this again. So I went for it.”