Novak scores at :17 of OT, Penguins rally past Bruins

Anthony Mantha scored two tying goals in the third period, Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson had three assists for the Penguins (32-17-14), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 4-3 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Arturs Silovs made 24 saves.

Pittsburgh won for the fifth time in 19 games that have reached overtime.

“You’re down in a game, it’s a game where there’s some opportunities for guys to really step up and make a big play,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “A game where things haven’t gone your way. You just dig into the third period, and you keep staying with it. You want to carry that with you.”

Pavel Zacha had his second NHL hat trick, David Pastrnak ended an eight-game goal drought, and Viktor Arvidsson and Jonathan Aspirot each had two assists for the Bruins (35-22-6), who are 0-3-4 on the road since a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 17. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.

“Two-goal lead going into the third and playing really, overall, solid defense,” Boston coach Marco Sturm. “Then, you just give it up in the third period. Of course, not happy about that. But at the end of the day, it’s a good point for us. Something we have to learn [from] and move forward.”

Chinakhov cut it to 3-1 on a 5-on-3 power play at 14:44 of the second period with a wrist shot from high in the left circle.