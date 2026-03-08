PITTSBURGH -- Tommy Novak scored 17 seconds into overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from down three goals to win 5-4 against the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.
Novak scores at :17 of OT, Penguins rally past Bruins
Mantha gets 2 goals in 3rd for Pittsburgh; Zacha has hat trick for Boston
Novak won it with a one-timer from the slot. Egor Chinakhov drove to the net to have the puck knocked off his stick before gloving it out of midair and chipping a pass to Novak.
“Obviously, they’re right in the race with us too,” Novak said. “So, being able to come back there is, obviously, really big.”
Anthony Mantha scored two tying goals in the third period, Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson had three assists for the Penguins (32-17-14), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 4-3 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Arturs Silovs made 24 saves.
Pittsburgh won for the fifth time in 19 games that have reached overtime.
“You’re down in a game, it’s a game where there’s some opportunities for guys to really step up and make a big play,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “A game where things haven’t gone your way. You just dig into the third period, and you keep staying with it. You want to carry that with you.”
Pavel Zacha had his second NHL hat trick, David Pastrnak ended an eight-game goal drought, and Viktor Arvidsson and Jonathan Aspirot each had two assists for the Bruins (35-22-6), who are 0-3-4 on the road since a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 17. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.
“Two-goal lead going into the third and playing really, overall, solid defense,” Boston coach Marco Sturm. “Then, you just give it up in the third period. Of course, not happy about that. But at the end of the day, it’s a good point for us. Something we have to learn [from] and move forward.”
Chinakhov cut it to 3-1 on a 5-on-3 power play at 14:44 of the second period with a wrist shot from high in the left circle.
Connor Dewar and Mantha scored 33 seconds apart early in the third period for the Penguins.
Dewar spun off Aspirot in the left circle for a backhand, cutting it to 3-2 at 6:02; Mantha scored on with a backhand on a semi-breakaway to tie it 3-3 at 6:35.
Zacha put the Bruins back in front 4-3 at 8:34 with a wrist shot off a pass from Arvidsson behind the net. He scored three goals in a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Jan. 10 for his previous hat trick.
“I think it was a good feeling in the moment,” Zacha said. “I think after a loss, you don’t really think about it anymore. We were leading most of the game, so it was a good feeling. I was able to score the third goal, but right after the game, it kind of goes away if you don’t win.”
Mantha tied it 4-4 at 11:18 by knocking down a point shot from Parker Wotherspoon and chipping it in from the crease for his 23rd goal this season.
“They had us for two periods there,” Mantha said. “We came in here between the second and the third, we just knew it was going to feel good. We said it in here. ... It actually feels really good.”
Zacha put Boston ahead 1-0 on a power play at 9:27 of the first period, dropping to one knee in the right face-off circle for a one-timer.
He made it 2-0 at 8:47 of the second period, stickhandling around Pittsburgh forward Ben Kindel before lifting a backhand over Silovs.
Pastrnak extended the lead to 3-0 at 12:23. Silovs retrieved the puck along the end boards and attempted a pass to Wotherspoon that Pastrnak intercepted to wrap a backhand around the right post and off Silovs into the vacated net.
The Penguins went on to score five of the final six goals.
“We just should’ve played a little better,” Pastrnak said. “We were able to get another lead and, unfortunately, made too many mistakes. Cost us a point, those mistakes.”
NOTES: Pittsburgh won after trailing by at least three goals in a game without forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin for the first time since Feb. 10, 2001 (a 5-4 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils). Crosby missed a seventh straight game with a lower-body injury; Malkin served the second game of a five-game suspension for a slash to the face of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on Thursday. ... Zacha has eight points (four goals, four assists) on a five-game point streak. ... Forward Elmer Soderblom had three shots on goal in 10:21 of ice time during his first game for the Penguins after being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Pittsburgh forward Justin Brazeau did not play because of an upper-body injury. He is day-to-day. ... Mantha is the second Penguins player to score multiple tying goals in the third period of a game, joining Alex Kovalev (March 23, 2002, against the Flyers).