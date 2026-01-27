Hampus Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

hampusolympics
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been named to Team Sweden's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Lindholm joins forward Elias Lindholm on Team Sweden and is the eighth player from the Bruins organization selected for the 2026 Winter Olympics, joining Henri Jokiharju (Finland), Dans Locmelis (Latvia), Charlie McAvoy (USA), David Pastrnak (Czechia), Jeremy Swayman (USA) and Pavel Zacha (Czechia).

Lindholm, 32, has appeared in 38 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and 13 assists for 16 points. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 800 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 76 goals and 253 assists for 329 points. The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (6th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Internationally, Lindholm appeared in the 2018 IIHF World Championship with Sweden, winning the gold medal. He also skated in the 2012 IIHF U-18 World Championship tournament for Team Sweden, notching a silver medal.

