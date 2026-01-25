The Sunday Read: Talking Recovery, Hockey and Puppies with Jordan Harris 

McLean – who is from Wakefield, Massachusetts, and played four seasons at Boston College (1983-87) – has followed Harris throughout his hockey career; from Kimball Union Academy, to the Youngstown Phantoms, Northeastern University and then the NHL. McLean put the local college rivalries aside when Harris wore the Huskies jersey.​

“You know what, that was a long time ago. Kind of root for the kids now, not so much the school,” McLean said with a smile. “I’m very happy that he is here.”

While it was a small sample size, head coach Marco Sturm was also happy to have Harris as an option on the backend. The first Harris that he met, though, was Jordan’s father, Peter, who is in the Sports Medicine Physical Therapy department at Massachusetts General Hospital. Peter helped Sturm recover from his knee injury in 2010 while a player with the Bruins.

“[Jordan] is great. He’s such a good kid,” Sturm said. “He works really extremely hard. He was very disappointed, obviously, being out that long, being from here. He’s been very professional. During rehab, it always goes up and down a little bit, but overall, he was always in a good mood. Smiling, working hard. And now I think it’s just getting him reps. That’s all that it is.”

​McLean and Harris have been patient with the recovery. Having a strict routine has helped the mental aspect of the rehab, Harris said, whether or not the team is on the road or in Boston. On any given day, Harris will arrive at Warrior Ice Arena, get treatment, do what he can in the gym to build up strength and then hit the ice.

“We’ll literally start gliding. Depending on the injury and what we can and can’t do, we might start with a five-minute skate,” McLean said. “We might literally just shift and transfer our weight until he’s pain-free, and then we’ll take the next step, and we’ll do some strides, crossovers and edge work. It’s a long, slow process.”

In the very early stages of Harris’ injury, he could be found scootering around on his knee walker. Then came the boot, sneakers, and, at last, skates. The left-shot blueliner felt good about his game – he quickly posted a goal and an assist – to open the season, and is trying to get that confidence and level of play back.​

“What I really appreciate from [McLean] is that he will be dead honest with you. He’s known me so long, so he knows how my stride is, how I play as a player, who I am as a person. I really appreciate his honesty, and I know he always wants the best for the players,” Harris said. “John is the best. I’ve skated with him for a long time, and we’ve kind of become like family.”

Harris got some normalcy back last week when he joined the Bruins on their two-game road swing, which also happened to be the siblings' trip. He brought his older brother, Elijah, who also grew up a Bruins fan.