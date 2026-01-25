The Sunday Read: Talking Recovery, Hockey and Puppies with Jordan Harris 

BOSTON –– Jordan Harris drove home from hockey practice on Thursday.
Instead of coming from Warrior Ice Arena, the defenseman logged the miles from Providence. The AHL assignment was more than welcome, though. It meant he was one step closer to his return.
Harris suffered a fracture to his right ankle on Oct. 21 and underwent surgery soon after. Nearly three months later, he reported to the P-Bruins on an LTI conditioning loan. The 25-year-old posted an assist on Friday in his first game action.
“I am so excited to play,” Harris said. “I would literally play men’s league hockey right now at 10 o’clock at night. Like seriously, I would play anywhere.”
This is nonetheless not what the Haverhill, Massachusetts, native pictured when he signed a one-year deal with his hometown team in July. Harris earned a spot in training camp and skated in five games for the Black & Gold before getting hurt.
He had realized his childhood dream, and then was forced to battle for it once again.
“It was a little daunting at first, honestly. I’ve never had surgery before,” Harris said. “With stuff like that, it's just, ‘What can I do today to the best of my ability?’ And then keep on stacking days.”
John McLean, the Bruins’ skating and skills coach, has guided Harris through that process. Luckily, it was a familiar face. Harris has worked with McLean for over 10 years.
“Hockey school, youth hockey teams. I’ve known him and his brother, a goaltender, and his dad. We go way back,” McLean said. “There is no difference. He has always been a great kid. Polite, hard worker. He is here because of how hard he worked – one hundred percent.”