Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

WASHINGTON –– The Boston Bruins open their three-game road trip on Saturday with an afternoon matchup against the Washington Capitals.

The 3 p.m. puck drop marks the third and final time the teams will meet this regular season. The Bruins beat the Capitals 3-1 on Oct. 8 and March 7.

“That shows you that’s the kind of style of game we need again tonight. Low scoring, as much as we can. It is going to be a tight-checking game,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Try to be ready for this one. Especially in this building, it’s always a hard one. That’s what we will try to do.”

Sturm made some adjustments to his forward group. Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten are joining David Pastrnak on the first line, while Elias Lindholm moves to center the third line alongside Marat Khusnutdinov and Tanner Jeannot. Mikey Eyssimont will slot onto the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic.

“We just need a little bit more, not just out of David, just in general. Geeks, too. It is a big man’s game right now, and those guys need to drive the bus,” Sturm said. “And maybe it helps a guy like Elias, too, to realize he needs to get in different areas to be better, too. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Bruins’ most consistent combination of Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson remains the same. The defensive pairs are unchanged, as well.