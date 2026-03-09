Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Two-Year Contract Extension

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 9, that the team has signed defenseman Frederic Brunet to a two-year contract extension with an annual NHL cap hit of $875,000. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2026-27 season and a one-way contract for the 2027-28 season.

Brunet, 22, made his NHL debut with Boston on April 15, 2025. He has appeared in 55 games with the Providence Bruins this season, leading the team's defensemen in scoring with 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner has played in 173 career AHL games, all with Providence, recording 18 goals and 49 assists for 67 points. The Gatineau, Quebec native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.