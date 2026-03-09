Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Two-Year Contract Extension

GettyImages-2238193204
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 9, that the team has signed defenseman Frederic Brunet to a two-year contract extension with an annual NHL cap hit of $875,000. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2026-27 season and a one-way contract for the 2027-28 season.

Brunet, 22, made his NHL debut with Boston on April 15, 2025. He has appeared in 55 games with the Providence Bruins this season, leading the team's defensemen in scoring with 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner has played in 173 career AHL games, all with Providence, recording 18 goals and 49 assists for 67 points. The Gatineau, Quebec native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Zacha Notches Second Career Hat Trick But Bruins Fall in OT to Penguins

Zacha Completes the Hat Trick

The Sunday Read: Inside the Arvidsson Impact, Game-Changing Second Line

Locker Room Raw: Zacha, Pastrnak

News Feed

Zacha Notches Second Career Hat Trick But Bruins Fall in OT to Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

The Sunday Read: Inside the Arvidsson Impact, Game-Changing Second Line

Bruins Beat Capitals, Extend TD Garden Win Streak to 12 Games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals

Sweeney Talks Bruins Moves at NHL Trade Deadline, ‘We Stayed Committed’

Bruins Agree to Acquire Lukas Reichel from Vancouver Canucks

Bruins Acquire Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Fall to Predators, 6-3, in Nashville

In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

Practice Report: Khusnutdinov’s Progress, Hitting the Road, and Trade Deadline Thoughts

Swayman Makes 34 Saves in Bruins Win Over Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Practice Report: Sweeney, Pastrnak Preview Bruins Trade Deadline

The Sunday Read: How These Bruins Prospects Are Leading BC to Success

Bruins' Point Streak End at 8 with Loss in Philadelphia

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers