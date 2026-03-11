McAvoy Scores Game-Winning Goal to Beat Kings in Overtime

The Bruins extended their win streak on home ice to 13 games on Tuesday at TD Garden

charlie cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Charlie McAvoy pounded his fists on the glass, looking right into the TD Garden crowd, which was just electrified by the defenseman’s game-winning goal in overtime.

McAvoy’s backhanded shot 39 seconds into OT secured the extra point for the Boston Bruins in their 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, extending his team’s win streak on home ice to 13 games.

“I know [Mark Kastelic] gets it behind the net. Just great awareness to get around it, to skate himself into a good lane. And then [David Pastrnak], he’s always doing a good job there. He reads overtime really well,” McAvoy said. “He just led me perfect. And then just really happy to see it go in.”

​What the fans could not see as the Bruins flooded the ice to celebrate with their alternate captain were the new gaps where McAvoy’s teeth once were, and a swollen, bloody lip that has become all too familiar.

McAvoy left the game in the second period after taking a hit up high, but returned for the third and, ultimately, sent the B’s faithful home happy.​

“I wish the hits would stop coming, honestly. It is tiring. My mouth, honestly, couldn’t feel worse,” McAvoy said. “But I’ll get some work. We have a really good dentist here who is great. I am just really happy we got two points tonight.”

McAvoy’s resilience did not go unnoticed by his teammates and coaches, who have been witness to it all season long.

“Never want to see him go down. He’s had some tough bounces that past little bit here,” Mason Lohrei said. “It was obviously huge when we saw him come out and get back with us. That’s the kind of player he is. Game-winning play.”

It was Lohrei who broke the ice for Boston in the third period following a scoreless opening 40 minutes of play. The defenseman picked up a pass from Hampus Lindholm at the top of the zone and sniped it into the top corner past Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper for the 1-0 lead at 8:22 of the final frame. It was Lohrei’s seventh goal of the season.

Lohrei, Swayman, Minten, and McAvoy speak with the media following 2-1 OTW vs LAK

“I was telling Mase, the crowd pop on that first goal is pretty insane,” Fraser Minten said. “Just waiting all game for one. We love playing here.”

Viktor Arvidsson picked up the secondary assist on the play, extending his point streak to four games. The 32-year-old forward has two goals and four assists through that stretch.

Drew Doughty found the 1-1 equalizer at 14:00 with a slapshot, but McAvoy soon took care of business in overtime. Boston held the Kings to 15 shots on goal, with Jeremy Swayman making 14 saves in his 25th win of the year. The Bruins also got both of their tallies from defensemen.

“It starts with just everybody defending first. And then, yeah, lucky enough, we got the puck in some opportunistic spots, and we were able to put it in the back of the net,” Lohrei said. “It’s just about us sticking to our game for 60 minutes. We’re perfectly fine winning 1-0 and 2-1 games.”

Swayman appreciated the effort from his end of the ice.

“We were playing such structured defense, and guys were working so hard,” he said. “That was a really well-played defensive game by us. I’m really proud of the boys.”

Tuesday’s win keeps the Bruins in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as the tightly-contested playoff race pushes on. The believability has continued to grow for the Black & Gold.

“Every day we show up to work, and we’re ready to go,” Lohrei said. “We’re a confident group, for sure. Even since the beginning, when a lot of people were doubting us, we show up, and we go to work. We let the results speak for themselves.”

It helps, too, when you have a guy like McAvoy leading the charge, no matter the circumstance.

“Those are the guys you need in the locker room,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He’s a good example.”

Sturm speaks with the media following 2-1 OTW vs LAK

Related Content

Bruins Host Annual Girls Hockey Day, ‘Fills Me With So Much Joy’

LAK@BOS: McAvoy scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Two-Year Contract Extension

Lohrei Break Ice in Third Period

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kings

AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring Selected for TD Small Business Takeover at TD Garden During March 10 Bruins Game

Bruins Host Annual Girls Hockey Day, ‘Fills Me With So Much Joy’

Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Two-Year Contract Extension

Zacha Notches Second Career Hat Trick But Bruins Fall in OT to Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

The Sunday Read: Inside the Arvidsson Impact, Game-Changing Second Line

Bruins Beat Capitals, Extend TD Garden Win Streak to 12 Games

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals

Sweeney Talks Bruins Moves at NHL Trade Deadline, ‘We Stayed Committed’

Bruins Agree to Acquire Lukas Reichel from Vancouver Canucks

Bruins Acquire Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Fall to Predators, 6-3, in Nashville

In the System: Providence Gets Right Back on Track

Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

Practice Report: Khusnutdinov’s Progress, Hitting the Road, and Trade Deadline Thoughts

Swayman Makes 34 Saves in Bruins Win Over Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins