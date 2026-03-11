McAvoy Scores Game-Winning Goal to Beat Kings in Overtime

BOSTON –– Charlie McAvoy pounded his fists on the glass, looking right into the TD Garden crowd, which was just electrified by the defenseman’s game-winning goal in overtime.

McAvoy’s backhanded shot 39 seconds into OT secured the extra point for the Boston Bruins in their 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, extending his team’s win streak on home ice to 13 games.

“I know [Mark Kastelic] gets it behind the net. Just great awareness to get around it, to skate himself into a good lane. And then [David Pastrnak], he’s always doing a good job there. He reads overtime really well,” McAvoy said. “He just led me perfect. And then just really happy to see it go in.”

​What the fans could not see as the Bruins flooded the ice to celebrate with their alternate captain were the new gaps where McAvoy’s teeth once were, and a swollen, bloody lip that has become all too familiar.

McAvoy left the game in the second period after taking a hit up high, but returned for the third and, ultimately, sent the B’s faithful home happy.​

“I wish the hits would stop coming, honestly. It is tiring. My mouth, honestly, couldn’t feel worse,” McAvoy said. “But I’ll get some work. We have a really good dentist here who is great. I am just really happy we got two points tonight.”

McAvoy’s resilience did not go unnoticed by his teammates and coaches, who have been witness to it all season long.

“Never want to see him go down. He’s had some tough bounces that past little bit here,” Mason Lohrei said. “It was obviously huge when we saw him come out and get back with us. That’s the kind of player he is. Game-winning play.”

It was Lohrei who broke the ice for Boston in the third period following a scoreless opening 40 minutes of play. The defenseman picked up a pass from Hampus Lindholm at the top of the zone and sniped it into the top corner past Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper for the 1-0 lead at 8:22 of the final frame. It was Lohrei’s seventh goal of the season.