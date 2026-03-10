AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring Selected for TD Small Business Takeover at TD Garden During March 10 Bruins Game

[Boston, MA] March 10, 2026 – The TD Small Business Takeover initiative will take place during tonight's Boston Bruins game against the Los Angels Kings at TD Garden at 7:00 p.m.

Tonight’s Small Business Takeover features AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring. For more than four decades, AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring has helped New England homeowners bring their spaces to life. As a family-owned business with local roots, the company pairs an extensive selection of flooring from carpet and hardwood to luxury vinyl and tile with personalized service and experienced installation teams. For the Small Business Takeover, TD turns over all possible advertising to one of their small business clients for the duration of the game. This includes 360 LED screens, dasher boards, video walls, roster cards and digital support from Bruins social channels.

"We're incredibly excited and honored to be part of TD's Small Business Takeover at TD Garden," said AJ Boyajian, Co-Owner of AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring. "As a family-owned business that has proudly served our community for more than four decades, this opportunity to showcase our brand on such an iconic stage means a great deal to us. It not only helps introduce AJ Rose to new audiences, but it reinforces the importance of supporting our local businesses that invest back into the communities they serve."

"Working closely with AJ Rose, I've seen firsthand the passion and pride they bring to their business every day," said Scott Virzi, Senior Relationship Manager, at TD. "Watching them take the spotlight at TD Garden is exciting not just professionally, but personally. This is what supporting small business looks like; creating moments that elevate a brand and open doors for continued growth."

TD Small Business Takeover initiative began in 2017 to promote small businesses in New England on a larger scale at TD Garden during a Bruins home game. Previous participants of the initiative include Clover, Red Apple Farms, Pan D'Avignon, Energy Shield of New Hampshire, Black Earth Composting, Day's Jewelers, The Barkery, Bay State Cruise Company and Sunbug Solar.

About AJ Rose Carpet and Flooring

AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring is a family-owned flooring retailer serving Greater Boston for almost 50 years. With showroom locations in Burlington, Natick, Needham, and Lynnfield—and a new location coming soon to Belmont—AJ Rose offers carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, laminate, and area rugs along with professional installation and convenient Shop-at-Home services. Learn more at https://www.ajrosecarpets.com/#gsc.tab=0.

About TD Bank U.S.

TD Bank U.S. is a leading U.S. bank with more than 10 million clients and a network of approximately 1,050 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Carolinas and Florida. We support our clients and communities with a full range of retail, small business, and commercial banking products and services. We also offer customized private banking and wealth management services, a comprehensive suite of credit card products for consumers and businesses, and automotive vehicle financing and dealer commercial services.

TD Bank U.S. is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by assets and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

TD Bank U.S. is a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, the sixth largest bank in North America by assets. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD."

About Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are one of the “Original Six” franchises of the National Hockey League, and the oldest club based in the United States. The Bruins have remained one of the NHL’s most successful franchises throughout their history, ranking second in all-time wins and winning six Stanley Cups (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011). For more information on the team, please visit www.BostonBruins.com.

About TD Garden

TD Garden, New England’s premier sports and entertainment arena, is home to the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics and hosts world-class concerts, family shows, and special events. TD Garden is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for fans while supporting local businesses and community initiatives.